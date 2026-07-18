Sir Garfield Sobers Dies At 89: Life And Times Of Former West Indies Cricketer

Sir Garfield Sobers, the graceful West Indian cricketer whose world-record test innings of 365 not out as a 21-year-old set him on the path to becoming arguably the sport’s greatest allrounder, has died. He was 89. West Indies’ cricket federation announced his death on Friday without providing a cause. Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, with an extra finger on each hand, Sobers hit 26 test centuries and had a test average of 57.78 from batting that was both elegant and powerful. He was also a versatile bowler, dangerous with both wrist-spin and fast-medium deliveries. Sobers held a slew of records. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 — remarkably his first test century — was the record score for 36 years, before countryman Brian Lara bettered it. He also was the first player to reach 8,000 runs in test cricket and to hit six sixes in one over in a first-class game, for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in English county cricket in 1968.

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Cricket, Sir Garfield Sobers Obit
West Indies cricket great Garfield Sobers, right, chats with West Indies team members during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 21, 2015. AP/File-Eranga Jayawardena
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Cricket, Sir Garfield Sobers Obit
West Indies cricket great Garfield Sobers, reacts as he watches West Indies team members during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 21, 2015 AP/File-Eranga Jayawardena
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Cricket, Sir Garfield Sobers Obit
West Indies' cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers speaks during the opening ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Trelawny Stadium, Jamaica, March 11, 2007 AP/File-ANDRES LEIGHTON
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Cricket, Sir Garfield Sobers Obit
Under the watchful eyes of West Indies technical consultant Sir Garfield Sobers, left, West Indies fast bowler Cory Collymore bowls during a practice session at 3Ws Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, March 26, 2005 AP/File-CHRIS BRANDIS
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The death of the former West Indies captain was confirmed by his son Daniel. X/piersmorgan
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Cricket, Sir Garfield Sobers Obit
He was the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968 X/sardesairajdeep
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Sobers captained the West Indies in 39 Tests between 1965 and 1972, winning nine, drawing 20 while losing 10. X/sardesairajdeep
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