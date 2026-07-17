InDepth | Can Debt-Ridden Punjab Sustain A Costly Women Cash Scheme?

For Gursimran Kaur, who lives in Mohali, Punjab, the Rs 3,000 credited to her account under the Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana on July 1 has given her financial freedom she had never experienced. “So far, I have had to give an account for every penny spent. But now, for the first time in my life, someone is giving me money that I can spend on anything that I wish for,” says the 58-year-old housewife.