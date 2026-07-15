Editor's Note | Education Engenders Inequality in India

India’s education system is the nursery of inequality. It produces generations of children whose unrealised potential later becomes the subject of study across sociology, economics and public policy. There is a story, told and retold in enough Indian drawing rooms to have hardened into folklore, that the English spoken in the missionary and municipal schools of the colonial era was better than what most of our schools produce today. Although it is impossible to verify this empirically, it is a story worth pausing on. In a way, it reveals how India narrates the crisis of its education system. It’s always comforting to be nostalgic about better times that may not have existed. In any case, only 16 out of every 100 Indians could read in 1941. The “good English” of the empire was that of a tiny, curated elite. Everyone else was excluded.