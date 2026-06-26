From Emergency To Mughal History: 10 NCERT Changes That Sparked National Debate

Saurabh Sharma
Saurabh Sharma
Published at:

NCERT's latest textbook revisions, from introducing the Emergency in Class 9 to changes in history, science and constitutional content, have reignited nationwide debates over how India's history, politics, science and national identity should be taught under the NEP 2020 curriculum

NCERT
From Emergency To Mughal History: 10 NCERT Changes That Sparked National Debate
Summary of this article

  • NCERT has introduced the 1975–77 Emergency in the Class 9 Social Science syllabus for the first time under the NEP 2020 curriculum

  • Changes include reduced Mughal history, edits to Gandhi assassination references, removal of evolution and Gujarat riots content, and updates to constitutional and science topics

  • The revisions have sparked political, academic and public discussions over historical narratives, scientific education and national identity in school textbooks

The latest revision to NCERT textbooks has once again placed school education at the centre of public debate. Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum, NCERT has introduced the 1975–77 Emergency in the Class 9 Social Science syllabus for the first time through the newly released textbook Understanding Society: India and Beyond. Previously, the Emergency was taught in detail only in Class 12 Political Science. The move, aimed at strengthening students' understanding of constitutional values, democratic institutions and modern Indian political history, has reignited discussions over how India's past should be taught in schools.

The inclusion is the latest in a series of textbook revisions that have generated political, academic and public debate over the past few years. While NCERT says the changes are intended to update the curriculum, reduce academic burden and align textbooks with the NEP 2020, critics argue that some revisions reshape historical and political narratives.

Here are ten NCERT changes that have sparked nationwide discussion.

NCERT Introduces Emergency Chapter In Class 9 Social Science Books Under NEP 2020 - File Photo
NCERT Introduces Emergency Chapter In Class 9 Social Science Books Under NEP 2020

By Outlook News Desk

1. Emergency Introduced In Class 9

For the first time, the 1975–77 Emergency has been included in the Class 9 Social Science curriculum. The chapter explains the suspension of civil liberties, press censorship and constitutional developments during the period, bringing the subject to younger students under the revised NEP framework.

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2. Mughal History Reduced

NCERT significantly reduced chapters on the Mughal Empire in Class 12 history textbooks. Several sections dealing with Mughal administration, courts and cultural contributions were removed or shortened, prompting criticism from historians and the opposition. 

3. Gandhi Assassination References Revised

References stating that certain organisations were banned after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, along with discussions relating to Nathuram Godse's ideological background, were edited during textbook rationalisation, triggering political controversy.

4. Darwin's Theory of Evolution Dropped

The removal of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from parts of the Class 10 science curriculum drew criticism from scientists and educationists, who argued that evolution is fundamental to modern biology.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on the Class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized. Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an interview with PTI - Kamal Singh
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5. Periodic Table and Related Chemistry Topics Removed

Sections dealing with the periodic classification of elements and some chemistry concepts were omitted from the rationalised Class 10 science syllabus, raising concerns among teachers about students' preparedness for higher studies.

6. Gujarat Riots References Deleted

References to the 2002 Gujarat riots were removed from political science textbooks, making the decision one of the most politically debated textbook revisions in recent years.

7. Constitutional Content Revised

Changes affecting discussions on constitutional institutions, democratic processes and the Preamble attracted attention during the rationalisation exercise. NCERT maintained that constitutional values continue to remain an integral part of the curriculum.

8. Greater Focus On Ancient Indian Knowledge

New textbooks have expanded discussions on India's ancient knowledge systems, including mathematics, astronomy, Ayurveda and philosophical traditions. The additions have been welcomed by some while prompting calls from others for stronger academic evidence.

9. Bharat vs India Debate

Recommendations to increase the use of "Bharat" alongside "India" in school textbooks sparked a wider national debate on identity, language and constitutional terminology, although no universal replacement has been implemented.

10. Contemporary National Achievements Added

Recent editions now include chapters on developments such as Chandrayaan-3, India's G20 Presidency, digital public infrastructure and other contemporary achievements, reflecting an effort to make textbooks more relevant to present-day India.

As NCERT continues implementing changes under the National Education Policy 2020, textbook revisions remain among the most closely watched aspects of education policy. Each addition or deletion often extends beyond academics, shaping wider debates on history, politics, science and national identity.

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