From Emergency To Mughal History: 10 NCERT Changes That Sparked National Debate

The latest revision to NCERT textbooks has once again placed school education at the centre of public debate. Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum, NCERT has introduced the 1975–77 Emergency in the Class 9 Social Science syllabus for the first time through the newly released textbook Understanding Society: India and Beyond. Previously, the Emergency was taught in detail only in Class 12 Political Science. The move, aimed at strengthening students' understanding of constitutional values, democratic institutions and modern Indian political history, has reignited discussions over how India's past should be taught in schools.