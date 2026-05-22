‘Are Cartoons In NCERT Textbooks Proper_’ Supreme Court Asks Retired Judge Panel To Review

The Supreme Court has directed a panel headed by a retired judge to review the appropriateness of cartoons and illustrations used in NCERT textbooks.
The Court raised the issue whether certain cartoons and depictions in political science and other subjects are suitable for school students.
The panel will examine complaints regarding objectionable content, bias, and age-appropriateness in textbooks across various classes.
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked whether the cartoons and illustrations included in NCERT textbooks are proper and suitable for school children, directing a panel headed by a retired judge to examine the matter in detail.
The Court constituted an expert committee to review the content following multiple petitions raising objections to certain cartoons, particularly in political science textbooks. The bench expressed concern over the nature of some depictions and their potential impact on young minds.
The panel has been tasked with assessing the educational value, cultural sensitivity, and age-appropriateness of the visual content used in NCERT books from Class 6 to 12. It will submit its report with recommendations on whether specific cartoons should be retained, modified, or removed.
This development comes amid ongoing debates over NCERT’s curriculum rationalisation and content revisions. Several organisations and individuals have criticised certain cartoons for being politically biased, disrespectful to national leaders, or inappropriate for students.
The Supreme Court’s intervention is being seen as significant, as NCERT textbooks are used by millions of students across India through CBSE and various state boards. The final decision on changes will be taken after the panel submits its findings.