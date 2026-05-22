NTA Tells Parliamentary Panel NEET-UG Paper Was Not Leaked Through Its System

Top NTA officials were questioned by several members of Parliament on Thursday. The director general of the organisation informed them that the CBI is looking into the situation and that the NEET-UG paper was not leaked through their system, according to sources.



At a hearing of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, several Members of Parliament questioned representatives of the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the measures they had taken to improve the exam system and prevent future paper leaks.