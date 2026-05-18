Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad Join Cockroach Janta Party After CJI Remarks Row

Satirical Platform Gains Thousands of Followers The group describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy.” Photo: X; @CJP_2029

Satirical Platform Gains Thousands of Followers The group describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy.” Photo: X; @CJP_2029