Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad Join Cockroach Janta Party After CJI Remarks Row

Summary of this article
Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad joined the satirical ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ on X.
The platform was created after CJI Surya Kant’s “cockroaches” remark sparked backlash online.
The chief justice later clarified that his comments were aimed at people using fake degrees, not unemployed youth.
Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have joined the satirical “Cockroach Janta Party”, an unofficial online platform formed after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remarks on unemployed youth triggered criticism on social media. According to Hindustan Times, the platform rapidly gained traction online after the comments made during a recent court hearing.
The controversy erupted after the chief justice said, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone.”
The remarks prompted backlash online, with several users objecting to the language used. Hindustan Times reported that the “Cockroach Janta Party” subsequently emerged on X as a satirical response to the comments.
Satirical Platform Gains Thousands of Followers
The group describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy.” According to Hindustan Times, the account crossed 15,000 followers on X within 24 hours of its launch and later claimed that more than 40,000 members had joined the unofficial front.
Its website calls the platform the “Voice of the lazy & unemployed. A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm.”
In a post on X, the group said, “With the growing support for CJP, we are fully aware that attempts will be made to dismantle us and portray us as anti-social elements. We want to make it absolutely clear that CJP firmly believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values.”
The party also shared an eligibility checklist for membership. Applicants could be unemployed “by force, by choice, or by principle”, while “lazy” referred only to physical activity. It said members should be “chronically online” for at least 11 hours daily, including “bathroom breaks”, and should be able to “rant professionally” provided the content remained “sharp, honest, and points at something that actually matters”. The group added that religion, caste and gender were not considered in the membership process.
Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Seek Membership
On Sunday, Kirti Azad posted on X, “I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?” The group responded, “We welcome Kirti Azad to our Cockroach Janta Party. Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.”
Mahua Moitra also posted, “I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party).”
Following the criticism over his remarks, Chief Justice Surya Kant later clarified that his observations had been misinterpreted and were not aimed at the country’s unemployed youth. “I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday,” he said.
“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” he added.
Calling reports that he had criticised unemployed youth “totally baseless”, the chief justice said, “Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me.”
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)