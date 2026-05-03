"Tried To Get Out Of My Body; Don't Fear Death": Diljit Dosanjh’s On-stage Remarks Have Fans Concerned

A viral video from his live performance has left fans worried, with many discussing mental health and the pressures of fame amid his ongoing world tour.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Death Remark Sparks Concern Among Fans Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh's death remark during Calgary concert sparks widespread concern online.

  • Viral video triggers mental health discussion amid ongoing Aura Tour 2026.

  • Fans highlight pressures of fame while urging empathy over speculation.

Diljit Dosanjh's death remark has taken over social media, with fans expressing concern after a video from his recent concert surfaced online. During a live performance, the singer-actor made a striking statement about death, leaving many unsettled and prompting discussions around his emotional state and the pressures of fame.

Diljit Dosanjh concert video sparks concern online

The viral clip comes from Diljit’s performance in Calgary as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour 2026. In the video, the singer stated that he had “already left this world” and had once tried to “get out of this body” last December. The comment, delivered in Punjabi, quickly spread across platforms, drawing intense reactions.

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Fans react to Diljit Dosanjh's death remark and mental health concerns

The remark has since been widely discussed, with concern expressed by fans across social media. It was suggested by one user that such statements should not be dismissed lightly, referencing past tragedies in the entertainment industry. Another comment noted that personal struggles often remain hidden, even for those at the peak of success.

Many users also pointed towards the toll of constant public scrutiny, with it being said that fame can significantly impact mental health. While some speculated about possible reasons behind the statement, others urged compassion and restraint in interpreting his words.

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Diljit Dosanjh 'Aura' tour and what’s next

Amid the conversation, Diljit continues his international tour, performing across Canada and the United States. The tour began in Vancouver and will conclude with a major show in Toronto. Between performances, he is also preparing for upcoming acting projects, including a film slated for release on June 12, 2026.

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