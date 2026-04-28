Diljit Dosanjh Returns to Jimmy Fallon, Turns Tonight Show Into Bhangra Celebration

The upcoming episode promises high energy, humour and another big moment for Indian artists on global television.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Jimmy Fallon Show Return Goes Viral Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh's Jimmy Fallon show return clips spark massive fan excitement online.

  • Viral Bhangra segment shows Fallon learning dance moves from Diljit.

  • Upcoming episode expected to mark Diljit’s expanded role beyond performance.

Diljit Dosanjh’s return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is already creating buzz online, even before it airs. The singer-actor shared glimpses from the studio, teasing what looks like a lively and fun-filled appearance, with Bhangra taking centre stage once again.

This marks Diljit’s return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two years after his debut, and the early visuals suggest he is back with even more confidence and flair

Diljit Dosanjh's Jimmy Fallon show clips go viral

In the videos shared on social media, Diljit is seen walking into the studio with his team, playfully hinting at his comeback. It was said in the clip that fans should not have doubted his return, followed by Diljit breaking into Bhangra inside the studio space.

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Another clip, posted by the show’s official handle, captures a lighter moment between the two. Fallon is seen learning Bhangra steps from Diljit, with both laughing through the process. The segment, set to Diljit’s track Morni, has already struck a chord with viewers online.

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From performer to guest: What’s different this time

Diljit first appeared on the show in 2024, where he performed tracks like G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. At the time, he was introduced as one of the biggest Punjabi artists globally, marking a milestone moment for Indian music on international television.

This time, however, the format appears to be different. While not officially confirmed, the clips suggest that Diljit may be featured as a guest, engaging in conversation and segments beyond just a performance.

The singer also revealed that Fallon had sent him a thank-you note after the shoot, adding a personal touch to the exchange.

Upcoming projects and global presence

Beyond his music, Diljit continues to expand his presence across cinema and global platforms. After the success of Border 2, he is now gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, set around the Partition era.

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While the exact air date of the episode is yet to be confirmed, Diljit’s return to the show has already reignited excitement, proving once again how effortlessly Punjabi culture can light up a global stage.

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