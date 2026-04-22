Zayn Malik Withdraws From Jimmy Fallon Show Amid Health Scare, Fans Concerned

The singer revealed he is still recovering from a difficult week, forcing him to step back from promotions and public appearances for now.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik Withdraws From Jimmy Fallon Show Amid Health Concerns Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Zayn Malik withdraws from Jimmy Fallon appearance following hospital health update.

  • Singer pauses promotions, including Konnakol album events, due to ongoing recovery.

  • Fans express concern as undisclosed medical condition leads to multiple cancellations.

Zayn Malik withdraws from Jimmy Fallon appearance after a recent health update revealed he is still recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. The singer’s sudden absence from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has sparked concern among fans, especially after he shared a hospital photo that hinted at a difficult week.

The development comes as Malik quietly stepped back from multiple scheduled appearances tied to his upcoming album, choosing recovery over promotion.

Zayn Malik's health update leaves fans worried

The update was shared via Instagram, where Malik posted a picture from a hospital bed, wearing a gown and connected to medical tubes. In his message, gratitude to fans and medical staff was expressed, while acknowledging that recovery is still ongoing.

Malik wrote that it had been “a long week” and that he is “still unexpectedly recovering,” adding that he felt heartbroken about missing planned appearances. Appreciation was also extended to doctors, nurses and hospital staff, who were described as “legends” for their care and support.

Reports suggest that the singer is under observation, with mention of treatment involving a cardiologist, though no official confirmation has been provided about the exact condition.

Related Content
Zayn Malik hospitalised - Instagram/Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik Hospitalised On Konnakol Release Day, Singer Shares He Is 'Unexpectedly Recovering'
Dia Mirza reacts to IC 814, Dhurandhar 2 comparisons - Instagram
Dia Mirza Opens Up About IC 814 Criticism Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success: 'We Are Celebrating Jingoism'
BTS Jimmy Fallon controversy over racist remark - X
BTS Jimmy Fallon Controversy: ARMY Slams Show Over Alleged Racist Remark
BTS return to Jimmy Fallon show, talk Arirang album - X
BTS Return To Jimmy Fallon Show: Group Opens Up About Arirang, Hiatus And Reunion
Related Content
Zayn Malik hospitalised - Instagram/Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik Hospitalised On Konnakol Release Day, Singer Shares He Is 'Unexpectedly Recovering'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Zayn Malik's absence and cancelled appearances on Jimmy Fallon

Originally scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malik’s name was later removed from the guest list. The updated lineup now features other performers, confirming his withdrawal without a formal statement from the show.

Alongside the talk show, Malik has also stepped away from fan interactions and promotional events related to his upcoming album Konnakol. This includes meet-and-greet sessions that were expected to connect him with audiences ahead of the release.

What does this means for his comeback plans

While there is no official timeline for his return, the decision to prioritise health suggests a pause rather than a setback. Fans across social media have responded with messages of support, hoping for a steady recovery before his next public appearance.

Former One Direction Singer Liam Payne died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room | - X/@spotify
Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know

BY Outlook News Desk

For now, Malik’s focus remains on regaining strength, with future commitments likely to be reassessed depending on his condition.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

  2. West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

  3. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  5. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  3. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  4. Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch

  5. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore