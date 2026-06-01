IPL Dispatch: RCB Retain Champions' Crown; Patidar Creates History; Kohli Still Hungry; Sooryavanshi Clinches Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki