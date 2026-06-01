IPL Dispatch: RCB Retain Champions' Crown; Patidar Creates History; Kohli Still Hungry; Sooryavanshi Clinches Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned the IPL 2026 champions
RCB successfully defended the title under captain Rajat Patidar
Virat Kohli smashes his fastest IPL fifty and was crowned player of the match
In a display of sheer cricketing dominance, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cemented their status as the kings of the IPL, successfully defending their crown by dismantling the Gujarat Titans in a crescendo-building final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The defending champions, who also claimed the top spot in the points table, operated with the clinical precision of a well-oiled machine. They stifled the Titans' formidable batting lineup early on and the runners-up found themselves trapped in a web of disciplined bowling and tactical masterclasses, ultimately limiting them to a modest 155.
The chase was a testament to the iron will of a dynasty in the making. Despite a mid-innings tremor that saw the Gujarat spinners apply immense pressure, the Bengaluru side remained unflappable, guided by the legendary calm of Virat Kohli.
As he hammered his fastest-ever IPL fifty, the narrative was clear: this was not just a victory, but a statement. By hunting down the target with five wickets in hand and overs to spare, RCB did more than just win a trophy—they officially ushered in a new era of dominance, leaving no doubt that the crown belongs firmly in Bengaluru.
The 2026 IPL season will be remembered as a transformative chapter in the league's history, characterized by the crumbling of old guard hierarchies and the emergence of a fearless new generation.
While established icons provided the backbone of the campaign, the tournament’s landscape evolved into a thrilling arena of high-tempo aggression and experimental strategies. The competition reached a peak of intensity, where every match felt like a gladiatorial contest, ultimately culminating in a coronation that solidified a new dynasty at the top of the points table.
Beyond the team triumphs, the season discovered a genuine phenomenon in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive arrival has marked him as the new face of Indian cricket. With a flair that defies his age, Sooryavanshi’s ability to dismantle world-class bowling attacks with effortless timing and calculated audacity has captivated fans and experts alike.
His presence on the field represents a breath of fresh air, signaling a generational shift where audacity meets talent. As the league looks to the future, Sooryavanshi stands at the vanguard, poised to define the sporting narrative for years to come.
A Captain's Story
Rajat Patidar’s ascent to the helm of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has redefined the franchise, transforming them from a side perpetually burdened by expectation into a clinical, championship-winning dynasty.
Taking over the captaincy in 2025, Patidar brought a sense of calm, structured leadership that moved the team away from its historic over-reliance on individual stars. His approach has been defined by radical clarity and an emphasis on collective responsibility, fostering a culture where every player understands their specific role.
Under his guidance, RCB has shed its underachiever tag, evolving into a ruthless unit that thrives on tactical discipline and staying anchored in the present, regardless of the match's magnitude.
As a leader, Patidar has complemented his strategic brilliance by consistently delivering in the most volatile phases of the game, often entering the crease to stabilize a wobbly middle order and dictate the tempo.
His journey to becoming only the third captain in IPL history to secure back-to-back titles is rooted in an understated personality that absorbs pressure rather than reflecting it. Beyond his performance with the bat, his ability to cultivate a resilient team mindset and foster a unified dressing room has been pivotal.
By prioritizing process over the spectacle of the occasion, Patidar has not only delivered two consecutive trophies to Bengaluru but has also established a blueprint for modern T20 leadership, cementing his legacy as one of the most effective skippers the league has ever seen.
Kohli Still Hungry
Even after nearly two decades at the pinnacle of the sport, Virat Kohli’s hunger for runs in the 2026 IPL campaign remained as insatiable as ever, defying the conventional limits of age. Far from resting on the laurels of last season's maiden title, Kohli entered this year’s tournament with a palpable intensity, famously remodeling his game to abandon his traditional anchor role in favor of aggressive, high-intent batting from the very first ball.
His commitment to fitness—still performing shuttle drills with the vigor of a debutant—was matched by his statistical output, as he tallied a staggering 675 runs throughout the season. This prolific performance ensured he remained the heartbeat of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, proving that his drive to evolve and dominate is still very much off the charts.
Beyond the sheer volume of his runs, Kohli’s hunger was reflected in his ability to deliver under pressure when the stakes were highest. Whether by smashing the fastest fifty of his career—a blistering 25-ball effort in the final—or by providing the foundation that allowed his teammates to play with freedom, his influence was total.
Kohli also demonstrated that his motivation is no longer just about personal milestones, but about fueling a winning culture. His contribution was a powerful testament to a master batter who remains as relentlessly determined to conquer as he was when he first donned the RCB jersey.
Photo Of The Day
A triumphant Virat Kohli posing with his arms raised high with his bat and helmet, celebrating a momentous victory with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates. This scene perfectly encapsulates the pure emotion of their championship win, with Kohli serving as the focal point of the joyous, collective celebration on the field.
Surrounded by his teammates in their signature red and navy kits, his expression of resolute pride mirrors the team's successful title defense, marking a pinnacle moment in what has become an era of dominance for the franchise. The atmosphere in the stadium is electric, grounding this snapshot as a definitive image of a dynasty officially established.
Awards And Prize Money
The 2026 Indian Premier League season concluded with a grand awards presentation that honored the exceptional team performances and standout individual achievements of the year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the championship title, earning a prize of INR 20 crore, while runners-up Gujarat Titans received INR 12.5 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad finished in third place to take home INR 7 crore, and Rajasthan Royals rounded out the top four, collecting INR 6.5 crore for their efforts throughout the campaign.
The individual awards were highlighted by the spectacular performance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who dominated the ceremony by claiming the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Sixes, and Super Striker titles, with each honor accompanied by a prize of INR 10 lakhs. Other notable individual recipients included Virat Kohli, who was named Player of the Match for the final and received INR 5 lakhs, and Kagiso Rabada, who earned INR 10 lakhs for winning the Purple Cap.
Manish Pandey was awarded INR 10 lakhs for the Best Catch of the Season, while Mohammed Siraj was recognized for bowling the most dot balls throughout the tournament. Finally, the Punjab Kings were presented with the Fair Play Award, and the Eden Gardens was honored as the Best Ground of the Season.
Quote Of The Day
Following a historic season that solidified their status as a dominant force in the league, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar reflected on the collective confidence and tactical preparation that fueled the team’s back-to-back title victories.
In a candid reflection on their championship journey, the skipper opened up about the team's winning culture, the mentorship within the squad, and his immense gratitude for the unwavering support of the RCB fanbase
"This year, we were pretty confident because of the way we played in this tournament and everyone was in a good frame of mind. Slightly more confident as compared to last year and it was good. It was good to see fans coming to every ground wherever we went. It felt like a home ground for us. So overall it was great, great for RCB".
Patidar also opened up on his batting form and preparation, "Before entering the tournament, my pre-tournament preparation was very good. The way I looked at my batting, I tried to analyse where I could improve, specifically which shots I could improve on against fast bowlers. In the tournament I worked with DK and many players, including VK (Virat Kohli) Bhai. I got so many inputs, ideas, and they helped me."
Patidar was all praises on the influence Virat Kohli has on the team. He said "whenever I see him, on the field and off the field also, he is always there for the team. He is always there for the players, especially the new players who are coming in. They have a lot of hesitation to speak, but he goes straight away and talks to them. So it was superb.
He also had a message for the fans. "So this one is for you again, RCB fans - Ee Salanu Cup Namdu" (The cup is ours this time as well)
Tendulkar's IPL Plan
To address the perceived tactical imbalance in modern T20 cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has proposed significant changes to IPL regulations, most notably advocating for the removal of the Impact Player rule.
Speaking at the ESPNcricinfo Awards, Tendulkar argued that the rule, which allows teams to substitute a player with an additional batter, has tilted the game too heavily in favor of batting and widened the gap between batters and bowlers.
To restore balance and ensure the game remains a comprehensive test of skill, he further suggested allowing individual bowlers to bowl five overs instead of the current four, reasoning that teams should be able to rely more on their premier bowlers.
Additionally, Tendulkar proposed a revamped powerplay system where the fielding captain could strategically choose two of the remaining powerplay overs, providing them with more control over field placements to better counter aggressive batting.
Elsewhere.....
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the replacement for Riyan Parag in the India A squad for the upcoming 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka. Parag was ruled out of the tour due to a hamstring injury, and Gaikwad has additionally assumed his role as the team's vice-captain.
The Asian Games 2026 qualifiers kicked off with a lopsided contest, as Nepal delivered a clinical performance to dismantle China. Nepal posted an imposing total of 313/2 in their allotted 20 overs, while China struggled throughout their chase, eventually being bowled out for 92 in 19.2 overs. In a remarkable display of power-hitting, Kushal Bhurtel smashed six sixes in a single over off bowler Yan Xinyu.
Mitchell Santner has been officially included in the New Zealand Test squad to strengthen their spin-bowling options for the upcoming series against England. His selection is seen as a strategic move to provide both defensive control and batting depth in challenging conditions.
Who Won IPL 2026 title and under which captain?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2026 title under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar.
Who won the player of the match in the IPL 2026 final?
Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Match in the final for his 42-ball 75.
Who won the orange cap and the purple cap?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap, and Kagiso Rabada claimed the Purple Cap.