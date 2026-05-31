Abhishek Banerjee Attack: Four Arrested in Sonarpur Mob Assault Case

West Bengal Police arrested four people for the mob attack on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur. The Diamond Harbour MP was assaulted during a visit to South 24 Parganas.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to the families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI