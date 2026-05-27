Amid Eid Fervour In Kashmir, Historic Jamia Masjid Closed Again for Prayers

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

For the eighth consecutive year, authorities bar congregational Eid prayers at Srinagar’s iconic mosque, drawing criticism from locals and political leaders.

View of the historical Jamia Masjid Mosque in Srinagar
View of the historical Jamia Masjid Mosque in Srinagar
Summary of this article

  • Despite peaceful Eid celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, authorities sealed the gates of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, preventing thousands from offering prayers at the Valley’s largest mosque.

  • Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention and could not deliver the traditional Eid sermon from the pulpit.

  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the closure “unfortunate and painful,” questioning claims of normalcy in the region.

As the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha filled the streets of Kashmir with celebrations, prayers, and family gatherings, a shadow of restriction fell over Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. For yet another year, the grand mosque — a symbol of Kashmir’s religious and cultural heritage — remained closed to worshippers for congregational Eid prayers.

The mosque, which can accommodate nearly 50,000 devotees, has traditionally been the epicentre of major Islamic observances in the Valley. However, since 2019, authorities have repeatedly barred large gatherings there during Eid and other significant occasions like Jumat-ul-Vida.

On Eid day, heavy security deployments were seen around the Nowhatta area. The gates of the mosque were locked early in the morning, disappointing thousands who had hoped to offer prayers at the centuries-old shrine. Meanwhile, Eid prayers were offered peacefully at other prominent sites, including the Dargah Hazratbal shrine.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir and the traditional imam of Jamia Masjid, was kept under house arrest. In a statement, he described the day as one where “celebration turned into grief,” highlighting the irony of restrictions during a festival of joy.

Related Content
Rescue operation underway after around 300 tourists were stranded aboard the largest cable car as the system developed technical problems, at a Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir - PTI
Informal economy workers on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir - IMAGO / NurPhoto
The police verifications have been made necessary to bag government jobs, and even lawyers are issued practice licenses only after clearance from the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) - | Photo: PTI
null - null

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his disappointment while offering prayers at Hazratbal. “Across J&K, Eid prayers were offered peacefully. Unfortunately, once again, Eid prayers have not been allowed in the historical Jamia Masjid of Srinagar,” he said. Abdullah questioned the narrative of normalcy, asking how such restrictions align with claims of peace in the region.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, which manages the shrine, had earlier appealed to authorities to allow prayers, citing the religious sentiments of the people. However, their request went unheeded.

This latest closure has reignited debates about religious freedoms and administrative policies in Kashmir. While officials have not issued a detailed statement on the specific reasons for the continued restrictions, security concerns are often cited in such decisions.

As families across the Valley celebrated Eid with feasts and greetings, the locked gates of Jamia Masjid stood as a poignant reminder of unresolved tensions in the region. Many residents hope that future festivals will see the mosque reopen fully, allowing worshippers to reclaim this vital part of their cultural and spiritual life.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories