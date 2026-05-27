Amid Eid Fervour In Kashmir, Historic Jamia Masjid Closed Again for Prayers

Despite peaceful Eid celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, authorities sealed the gates of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, preventing thousands from offering prayers at the Valley’s largest mosque.
Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention and could not deliver the traditional Eid sermon from the pulpit.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the closure “unfortunate and painful,” questioning claims of normalcy in the region.
As the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha filled the streets of Kashmir with celebrations, prayers, and family gatherings, a shadow of restriction fell over Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. For yet another year, the grand mosque — a symbol of Kashmir’s religious and cultural heritage — remained closed to worshippers for congregational Eid prayers.
The mosque, which can accommodate nearly 50,000 devotees, has traditionally been the epicentre of major Islamic observances in the Valley. However, since 2019, authorities have repeatedly barred large gatherings there during Eid and other significant occasions like Jumat-ul-Vida.
On Eid day, heavy security deployments were seen around the Nowhatta area. The gates of the mosque were locked early in the morning, disappointing thousands who had hoped to offer prayers at the centuries-old shrine. Meanwhile, Eid prayers were offered peacefully at other prominent sites, including the Dargah Hazratbal shrine.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir and the traditional imam of Jamia Masjid, was kept under house arrest. In a statement, he described the day as one where “celebration turned into grief,” highlighting the irony of restrictions during a festival of joy.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his disappointment while offering prayers at Hazratbal. “Across J&K, Eid prayers were offered peacefully. Unfortunately, once again, Eid prayers have not been allowed in the historical Jamia Masjid of Srinagar,” he said. Abdullah questioned the narrative of normalcy, asking how such restrictions align with claims of peace in the region.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, which manages the shrine, had earlier appealed to authorities to allow prayers, citing the religious sentiments of the people. However, their request went unheeded.
This latest closure has reignited debates about religious freedoms and administrative policies in Kashmir. While officials have not issued a detailed statement on the specific reasons for the continued restrictions, security concerns are often cited in such decisions.
As families across the Valley celebrated Eid with feasts and greetings, the locked gates of Jamia Masjid stood as a poignant reminder of unresolved tensions in the region. Many residents hope that future festivals will see the mosque reopen fully, allowing worshippers to reclaim this vital part of their cultural and spiritual life.