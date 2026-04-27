Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise
Fadi Al Zein sits with his family on the balcony of a damaged apartment in Beirut’s southern suburbs after losing his homes in Khiam and Dahiyeh to Israeli strikes. Like Fadi, many others who fled southern Lebanon now occupy shelter tents in Beirut, including Mohammed Saeedoun, who arrived in a wheelchair after escaping strikes in Dahiyeh. The conflict has also claimed the life of Al-Akhbar journalist Amal Khalil, killed in an airstrike in al-Tiri village. Following her death, mourners held a funeral in Baysariyeh, while journalists in Beirut held a sit-in calling for International Criminal Court involvement. Meanwhile, in Kfar Sir, residents attended a funeral for Hezbollah fighters killed before the ceasefire. These accounts reflect the ongoing displacement and civilian casualties across the region as people navigate damaged homes and temporary settlements.
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