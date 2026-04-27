Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Fadi Al Zein sits with his family on the balcony of a damaged apartment in Beirut’s southern suburbs after losing his homes in Khiam and Dahiyeh to Israeli strikes. Like Fadi, many others who fled southern Lebanon now occupy shelter tents in Beirut, including Mohammed Saeedoun, who arrived in a wheelchair after escaping strikes in Dahiyeh. The conflict has also claimed the life of Al-Akhbar journalist Amal Khalil, killed in an airstrike in al-Tiri village. Following her death, mourners held a funeral in Baysariyeh, while journalists in Beirut held a sit-in calling for International Criminal Court involvement. Meanwhile, in Kfar Sir, residents attended a funeral for Hezbollah fighters killed before the ceasefire. These accounts reflect the ongoing displacement and civilian casualties across the region as people navigate damaged homes and temporary settlements.

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Lebanon Israel Iran War Photo gallery
The wife and children of Fadi Al Zein, who lost both his homes in Israeli strikes in his village of Khiam and in Dahiyeh, sit on the balcony of their heavily damaged apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Israel-Iran War 2026
Displaced people who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sit inside a shelter tent in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
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Lebanon Border War
Fadi Al Zein, left, who lost both his homes in Israeli strikes in his village of Khiam and in Dahiyeh, searches through the rubble of his heavily damaged home as a child stands nearby, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Middle East regional escalation photos
This photo released by the Lebanese Civil Defense, show Lebanese Red Cross volunteers and a Civil Defense worker sit on a excavator carrying the body of the Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil working for the daily Al-Akhbar newspaper killed in an Israeli airstrike, in al-Tiri village, south Lebanon, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: Lebanese Civil Defense via AP
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Beirut southern suburbs airstrikes
Mourners carry the coffin of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike, during her funeral procession in the village of Baysariyeh in southern Lebanon on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
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Israeli airstrike Beirut photos
The wife of Fadi Al Zein, who lost both his homes in Israeli strikes in his village of Khiam and in Dahiyeh, sits on the balcony of their damaged home as traffic passes below in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Israel Lebanon War Photos
Mohammed Saeedoun, who fled Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sits in a wheelchair outside his shelter tent in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bilal HusseinBilal Hussein
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Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Gallery
A woman mourns as other hold portraits of Hezbollah fighters, who were killed before the ceasefire in the war between Hezbollah and Israel, during a mass funeral procession in the southern village of Kfar Sir, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil killed in airstrike
Journalists hold placards and a poster that show portraits of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil who was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike along with other journalists, during a sit-in in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 23, 2026. The Arabic placard centre reads:"Give the authority for the International Criminal Court now." | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
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Israeli airstrike Beirut photos
Displaced people who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sit outside shelter tents in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
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