PM Modi Has Not Extended Support to Any ‘Political Movement’: Nainar Nagenthran Amid Annamalai’s Resignation

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

Senior BJP leader dismisses speculation linking PM Modi with any new political movement in Tamil Nadu following K. Annamalai’s resignation.

Nainar Nagenthiran
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthiran Photo: X/Nainar Nagenthiran
Summary of this article

  • BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not extended support to any ‘political movement’ in Tamil Nadu.

  • The remark comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai’s surprise resignation, which triggered widespread speculation.

  • Nagenthran emphasised that the BJP remains committed to organisational strengthening and development issues under the leadership of PM Modi.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday categorically stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given support to any ‘political movement’ in Tamil Nadu.

The statement assumes significance amid intense speculation following the resignation of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. Some sections had claimed that Annamalai’s exit could be linked to a larger political plan backed by the Prime Minister.

Nainar Nagenthran dismissed such rumours and said, “PM Modi has not extended support to any political movement in the state. The BJP is focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and working for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

He urged party workers to remain united and avoid getting distracted by baseless narratives. Nagenthran added that the party’s priority is to expand its reach across the state and prepare effectively for future elections.

The clarification is being seen as an attempt by the BJP’s central leadership to control the narrative and project unity in Tamil Nadu after Annamalai’s unexpected resignation. Further updates on the state unit’s leadership and strategy are expected soon.

Related Content
K. Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After Exiting BJP - File Photo
K. Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After Exiting BJP - File Photo
K. Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After Exiting BJP - | File Photo
BJP leader K. Annamalai campaigns during a roadshow in support of NDA candidate K.C. Thirumaran for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Tiruppattur constituency, in Tiruppattur on Sunday. - IMAGO / ANI News

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