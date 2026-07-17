NEET-UG 2026 Results: Over 1.1 Million Students Qualify as Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal Jointly Grab Top Spot

Women Outperform Men

Women outshone men, making up 58% of the qualified candidates. "Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men," the NTA informed in a statement. The majority of the top-performing candidates were between 17 and 19 years of age. The NTA stated that of the 138 candidates who scored above 690 marks, 99% are between 17 and 19 years of age and over 93% appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time.