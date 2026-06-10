FanCode, Zee's Unite8 Sports Grab Broadcasting Rights For IND vs ZIM T20I Series 2026

Zimbabwe Cricket has partnered with FanCode and Zee Entertainment's Unite8 Sports channels to broadcast India's three-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe in July 2026.
FanCode will exclusively livestream all matches in India, while Unite8 Sports will provide television coverage, significantly expanding the series' reach among cricket fans.
The three T20Is will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26, with Zimbabwe Cricket expecting strong attendance and viewership for one of its marquee international fixtures.
The Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZC) has partnered with Fancode and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ahead of their three match T20I series against India in July 2026.
The deal is expected to significantly expand the reach of Zimbabwe Cricket through one of their most anticipated international cricket assignements.
The deal says that FanCode will be the exclusive streaming platform for the three match T20I series and Zee Entertainment's recently launched channels Unite8 Sports will be covering the television coverage for the series.
FanCode and Unite8 Sports Join Hands
The partnership marks a significant step in enhancing the visibility of Zimbabwean cricket among Indian audiences. With India's matches traditionally attracting large viewership numbers, the collaboration is expected to deliver strong engagement across both television and digital platforms.
Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani welcomed the agreement, describing India's visit as a special occasion for Zimbabwean cricket. He said the combined reach of FanCode and Unite8 Sports would help maximize the exposure of the series while attracting audiences across multiple platforms.
Mukuhlani also highlighted Zimbabwe Cricket's ongoing relationship with FanCode and expressed confidence that the addition of Unite8 Sports as a television broadcaster would further elevate the tour's profile.
Broadcasters Excited About Marquee Series
FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said the partnership aligns with the platform's commitment to bringing cricket closer to Indian fans. He described the upcoming series as a high-intensity T20 contest and promised comprehensive live coverage through FanCode's digital ecosystem.
Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment's Chief Business Officer for Unite8 Sports, Bavesh Janavlekar, termed the India-Zimbabwe series an ideal property to showcase the newly launched sports brand. He added that the company remains committed to delivering premium sporting content and building a long-term association with Zimbabwe Cricket.
Schedule And Venue Details
The tour will consist of three T20 Internationals, all scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26, 2026.
Zimbabwe Cricket expects strong stadium attendance and substantial global viewership for the series. With India returning to Zimbabwe for another limited-overs assignment, the tour is set to provide a significant boost to the host nation's cricketing calendar while offering fans extensive access through both television and digital broadcasts.