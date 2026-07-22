Hashmatullah shahidi steps down as afghanistan odi captain available for tour of ireland

Seasoned Afghan Batter Shahidi Steps Down As ODI Captain But Will Be Available As A Player

P PTI Curated by: Shubham Banthia Published at: 22 July 2026 11:11 am

Hashmatullah Shahidi who took over the charge of Afghanistan's ODI side in 2022 resigns as captain but will continue as a player. The Afghan oversaw a memorable ODI campaign, guiding Afghanistan to wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup in India

P PTI Curated by: Shubham Banthia Published at: 22 July 2026 11:11 am

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.