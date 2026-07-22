Seasoned Afghan Batter Shahidi Steps Down As ODI Captain But Will Be Available As A Player

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Curated by: Shubham Banthia
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Hashmatullah Shahidi who took over the charge of Afghanistan's ODI side in 2022 resigns as captain but will continue as a player. The Afghan oversaw a memorable ODI campaign, guiding Afghanistan to wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup in India

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Hazmatullah Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan ODI captain but will be available for the Ireland series.

  • The Afghan had an impressive campaign as a captain in the ODI World Cup 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

  • However, the player will continue as captain of the test side.

Seasoned batter Hashmatullah Shahidi has stepped down as Afghanistan's ODI captain but will remain available for the 50-over format as a player.

Shahidi, 31, took over the ODI captaincy at the start of 2022 and led Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the captain of Afghanistan's Test side.

The left-handed batter's standout innings as captain came against India at the 2023 World Cup, where he struck 80 off 88 balls to help Afghanistan post 272. However, Rohit Sharma's side comfortably chased down the target.

"Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision," Shahidi posted on social media.

Shahidi oversaw a memorable ODI campaign, guiding Afghanistan to wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Those results left them just short of a maiden semifinal berth, before he also captained the side at the Champions Trophy.

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Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2026. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
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"It was a great honour for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment," he added.

He has so far scored more than 2600 runs in 96 ODI with one century.

"By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher."

Shahidi said he will continue to be available for ODI selection, with Afghanistan set to name a new captain before their five-match ODI series against Ireland next month.

"All these achievements are not just mine, but also the result of the teamwork, sacrifices and coordination of the entire team.

"I thank all the players of my team from the bottom of my heart who always supported me and stood shoulder to shoulder with me in every victory and every challenge," he said.

"I also thank the officials and the administration of the team who believed in me and always supported me. Your trust and cooperation will always be an honour for me," he added.

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