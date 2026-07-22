Congress Stages Series of Protests Demanding Abolition of NEET

Members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and Youth Congress staged widespread demonstrations across the state, demanding the immediate scrapping of the NEET and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities and alleged paper leaks.
Congress party members in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi staged a road blockade late Tuesday night to protest the arrest of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, in Delhi.
Holding banners and shouting anti-Centre slogans, protesters attempted to march towards government centers, highlighting what they termed "systemic administrative failure" by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Key demands raised by agitating cadres include complete abolition of the national-level entrance test in favour of state-level academic merit-based medical admissions, relocating education from the Concurrent List to the State List, enabling state governments full authority over higher education policy and demanding moral responsibility and the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister.
In Chennai, heavy security was deployed as youth congress demonstrators are also planning for a series of protests in the coming days, demanding that the Centre abolish the NEET, police sources said.