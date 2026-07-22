Tour de France 2026: Evenepoel Continues Winning Run To Win Stage 16, Pogacar Retains Lead

Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel was fastest Tuesday as he won the 16th stage of the Tour de France to shave 28 seconds off Tadej Pogačar’s commanding lead. Evenepoel completed the 26.1-kilometer individual time trial in 32 minutes, 19 seconds, more than a minute faster than Mattias Skjelmose, the previous quickest, before the Belgian rider waited to see Pogačar cross the line with the second-best effort of the day. It is the third year straight that Evenepoel has won a time trial at the Tour. His parents and family members were present on Belgium’s national holiday to see him take back-to-back stage victories after winning the 15th stage on Sunday. Monday was a rest day.

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Remco Evenepoel Tour de France cycling race
Photographs take pictures of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel on the podium after winning the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Isaac Del Toro Tour de France cycling race
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Mads Pedersen Tour de France cycling race
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Remco Evenepoel Tour de France cycling race 2026
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France cycling race 2026
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Juan Ayuso Tour de France cycling race
Spain's Juan Ayuso crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Remco Evenepoel Tour de France cycling race
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rides to the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Remco Evenepoel
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Isaac Del Toro Tour de France cycling race
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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