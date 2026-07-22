Tour de France 2026: Evenepoel Continues Winning Run To Win Stage 16, Pogacar Retains Lead

Photographs take pictures of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel on the podium after winning the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

1/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





2/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/10 Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy





4/10 Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy





5/10 Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





6/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/10 Spain's Juan Ayuso crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy





8/10 Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rides to the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy





9/10 Belgium's Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy





10/10 Mexico's Isaac Del Toro crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an indivdual time-trial with start in Evian-Les-Bains and finish in Thonon-les-Bains, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy





