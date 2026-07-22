Tour de France 2026: Evenepoel Continues Winning Run To Win Stage 16, Pogacar Retains Lead
Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel was fastest Tuesday as he won the 16th stage of the Tour de France to shave 28 seconds off Tadej Pogačar’s commanding lead. Evenepoel completed the 26.1-kilometer individual time trial in 32 minutes, 19 seconds, more than a minute faster than Mattias Skjelmose, the previous quickest, before the Belgian rider waited to see Pogačar cross the line with the second-best effort of the day. It is the third year straight that Evenepoel has won a time trial at the Tour. His parents and family members were present on Belgium’s national holiday to see him take back-to-back stage victories after winning the 15th stage on Sunday. Monday was a rest day.
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