‘Modi ji Try Every Pressure, Fight Will Not Stop’: Rahul Gandhi Vows To Continue Protest After ‘Forceful’ Removal

Rahul Gandhi vowed to continue protesting after police removed Congress leaders.
Congress demanded Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over action against student protesters.
Government sources called the protest near PM’s residence a security concern.
Lok Sabha Leader of Oppositiion Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday vowed to continue “fight for justice” for students after he was ‘forcibly’ removed from the Congress-led protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
“Modi Ji, try every pressure, exert all your might - this fight for justice for students will now not stop or be halted,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, sharing the pictures of Delhi Police’s action to remove him from the protest site.
The Congress leaders had marched towards the Prime Minister’s residence to protest the police action against participants in the Cockroach Janata Party’s march to Parliament a day earlier. They were stopped near the beginning of Lok Kalyan Marg, where they staged a sit-in before being taken into custody.
‘Sets A Troubling Precedent’
The government sources said that the Congress decision to hold a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence sets a “troubling precedent.” They said that such protest raise serious security concerns, and are not consistent with the norms of mature democracies.
Sources also point to developments in India’s neighbourhood, where similar protests targeting the homes of political leaders had far-reaching consequences.
Congress Insists On Pradhan’s Resignation
The Congress leaders detentions came after the Centre indicated that it was prepared to discuss concerns related to the education and examination systems in Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi, however, insisted that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should first resign. The Congress has also demanded that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah either apologise for the police action against the protesters or step down.
The party accused the government of failing to take responsibility for the alleged use of force during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, in which several demonstrators were reportedly injured.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the government could no longer avoid accountability.
“PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time,” he wrote.
In another post, he said the Congress had marched to the Prime Minister’s residence to seek answers over the treatment of the protesters.
“We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability [n]or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth,” Gandhi posted.
Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Government ‘Acting Out Of Fear’
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders detained by the Delhi Police. As she was being taken away, she accused the government of being afraid of the Opposition.
“They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also criticised the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying the party was fighting for justice for students.
“It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained. We are all fighting for the cause of the students of this country. We want justice. We want this to be discussed in the Parliament... More than 100 MPs are here. No one is afraid of being arrested... This movement will continue till justice is given,” Shivakumar told ANI.
Government Offers Parliamentary Discussion
Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi after the Opposition march was halted near the Prime Minister’s residence.
Singh reportedly conveyed that the government was willing to hold a discussion in Parliament on Wednesday on the issues raised by the student protesters.
The Congress, however, remained firm on its demand for Pradhan’s resignation before the proposed debate. It also continued to seek an apology from the Prime Minister over the police action.