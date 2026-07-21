Calcutta HC Orders Immediate Arrest Of Bengal, DC Cricketer Abhishek Porel In Rape Case - Report

The Calcutta High Court has ordered immediate arrest of the 23- year old cricketer and the preservation of all his electronic devices.
The Police have found a pen drive during the investigation which might contain digital evidence but is still yet to seize the player's electronic devices.
The case involves allegations of sexual abuse, criminal threats and other heinous offences but is still under investigation.
The Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Delhi Capitals and Bengal's wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel in an alleged rape case as reported by various news outlets.
The HC ordered the police to seize all of his electronic devices including those which contains the private images and videos of the complainant after the 23- year old threatened to circulate the intimate material of the accuser who accused him of having a physical relationship in the promise of marriage.
The case was registered at the Morga Police Station in Hooghly on June 23, 2026.
What Are The Allegations Against The Wicket-Keeper?
According to the complainant, she met Abhishek in January 2023 and she alleged that he took her to his flat in Mankundu and established a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.
Later, the woman discovered that Abhishek was involved in various relationships with other women and she also accused him of illegally confining her, isolating her and refusing food to her.
The woman claimed that her physical condition worsened following an incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026 following which she had to undergo medical treatment. She also received threats through social media and phone calls.
The case seriously includes charges related to sexual abuse, criminal threats and other heinous offences.
The exact legal sanctions will be determined after proper investigation and court proceedings.
Why Has HC Ordered Immediate Seizure Of Electronic Devices?
The court has already received a pen drive during the ongoing investigation which might contain digital evidence.
A case involving the accuser's private photographs and videos, the court found it necessary to preserve all electronic evidences from being circulated further.
The court has ordered the police to intensify their efforts to apprehend Abhishek. The authorities have been asked to take urgent steps towards Abhishek's arrest and preservation of all the digital evidences.
Who Is Abhishek Porel?
Abhishek Porel is a 23-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Bengal. He has represented Bengal in domestic cricket and has also played in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals.
Porel has played 116 matches for Bengal and 35 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals. He was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore.
The cricketer has denied the allegations against him.
The case remains under investigation, and the allegations made in the complaint are yet to be established through legal proceedings.