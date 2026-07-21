FIFA Opens Investigation Into Argentina's Post-Final Brawl After World Cup Defeat

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

Argentina’s players and staff face potential disciplinary action after ugly scenes involving Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada, Nahuel Molina and Roberto Ayala followed their 1-0 defeat to Spain

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Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Summary of this article

  • FIFA has appointed prosecutors to assess the situation involving Argentine players in a post match brawl after defeat in the final.

  • Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's head coach defended his team's ability to accept defeat.

  • Argentina have already been a victim of the federation's disciplinary actions in the past.

FIFA has opened an investigation for the troublesome scenes that took place after Argentina's 1-0 defeat against Spain.

The organization has set up a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to evaluate the overall incident.

Several Argentine players were involved in a heated confrontation with the Spanish players at the New York New Jersey stadium.

Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada, Nahuel Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala were among the centre of the whole mess.

Read more about the incident over here.

What Punishment For La Albiceleste?

The investigations could lead to sanctions against individual players, coaching staff members or even the Argentina football association (AFA).

FIFA imposes disciplinary action against offensive behaviour, violation of principles or any other offense which doesn't fit in FIFA's code of conduct.

Players might suffer punishments like fines, suspension or other disciplinary measures, the magnitude and scale of which is upon the executor's evaluation.

Also read: Lionel Messi breaks silence on World Cup defeat

Former England captain Alan Shearer strongly criticised Argentina’s conduct, saying there was “a way to lose” and describing the reaction after the final whistle as “terrible”. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart also labelled the behaviour “disgusting”.

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Spain's Ferran Torres (7) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Spain fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026. - (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Scaloni, however, defended his team’s ability to accept defeat, saying: “We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat.”

Also read: Argentina's homecoming after defeat

Argentina Under FIFA's Scrutiny

The latest investigation comes at a difficult time for the AFA. With a potential disciplinary action already in line for them after the banner claiming the Falkland islands against their victory over England in the second semi-final.

Argentina are already a victim of disciplinary actions in the past over player conduct, including the 2022 World Cup triumph and the celebration by Emilano Martinez after winning the golden gloves.

With no fixed time for the investigation, the prosecutors will assess the evidence before jumping into the conclusion whether to charge the players and the coaching staff or not.

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