Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Commentary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Cucurella's Missed Shot Threatens Before Half-Time Break

Spain and Argentina clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Lionel Messi is chasing his second consecutive title while for Yamal and co, this is their maiden shot at the trophy
Follow live score and updates of the match below
Welcome back to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 here at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where a titanic clash between Spain’s "La Roja" and Argentina’s "La Albiceleste" remains finely poised at 0-0 after a breathless first 45 minutes.
With the ultimate prize on the line, Spain arrived with the tournament’s most impenetrable defensive wall and they have certainly put that resilience on display. La Roja dictated the tempo early on, testing Emiliano Martínez.
Meanwhile, Argentina has traded blows in an end-to-end battle, anchored by Lionel Messi and physical midfield play. However, Lionel Scaloni's side faces a massive defensive crisis heading into the second half, as a newly-booked Lisandro Martínez has gone down injured.. Everything is hanging in the balance as we await the second half!
01:40 IST: Both Teams Remain Goalless At Half-Time
Referee Vinčić blows his whistle at the New York New Jersey Stadium, bringing a tense first half of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina to a close at 0-0. In a game of few chances, Spain have dominated possession, though they have yet to carve out a truly clear-cut opening; Lamine Yamal's fifth-minute effort that deflected into Emiliano Martínez's gloves remains the closest either side has come to breaking the deadlock. Luis de la Fuente will undoubtedly be the happier manager at the interval. Notably, the three total shots—all coming from Spain—are the fewest on record in a single half of a World Cup match since 1966 (excluding extra time). Compounding Argentina's struggles, it marks the first time on record in a World Cup fixture that La Albiceleste have failed to record a single first-half shot, highlighting an urgent need for improvement after the break if they hope to claim the ultimate prize.
01:14 IST: Argentina Defend In Their Own Box With Half-Time Approaching
Álex Baena showed great skill to drop his shoulder and glide past Gonzalo Montiel, but Cristian Romero was perfectly positioned to clear the danger. Argentina immediately looked to counter-attack, forcing Rodri into a tactical foul as he dragged Alexis Mac Allister to the ground. It’s a prime opportunity for Argentina to whip a dangerous set-piece into the box and put this resolute Spanish defense to the test from the left flank.
Spain’s defensive transition has been exceptional, suffocating Argentina every time they lose the ball. This time, Marc Cucurella was outmuscled in a tight duel by his former Chelsea teammate, Enzo Fernández. However, with zero passing options available once he secured the ball, Fernández was forced into a desperate, aimless long punt forward that drifted harmlessly out of play, handing possession right back to a patient and relentless Spanish side.
00:57 IST: Game Turns Towards More Physicality
Tensions are boiling over on the Spanish bench following a late, lunging challenge by Alexis Mac Allister on Dani Olmo. The Liverpool midfielder has narrowly escaped an early booking, with referee Slavko Vinčić opting for a lenient approach, clearly intent on maintaining the intensity and flow of this final’s opening exchanges despite the vocal protests from the sideline.
Argentina are beginning to turn the screw as the intensity rises at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Rodrigo De Paul earned a dangerous free-kick after Álex Baena bundled into the back of Lionel Messi, but the resulting delivery proved just an inch too high for Nicolás González, who had successfully escaped his marker at the far post. While Lionel Scaloni’s men are visibly shifting gears and upping the tempo, they have yet to truly trouble Unai Simón as we pass the 17-minute mark.
00:47 IST: End-To-End Action In Opening Minutes
Huge chance for Spain! Lamine Yamal comes agonizingly close to opening the scoring in the final. After a clever deflection off a teammate's cross lands perfectly for Dani Olmo, he quickly fires the ball back into the teenager's path. Yamal settles it and looks set to bury it, but a desperate, combined defensive effort from Lisandro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez manages to scramble the ball away and keep the scoreline level!
The final has settled into a breathless, end-to-end rhythm! Spain are currently dictating the tempo, and their frustration is clear after referee Slavko Vinčić waved play on following a heavy challenge by Alexis Mac Allister on Pedro Porro—who had been brilliantly played in by a deft flick from Mikel Oyarzabal. While La Roja have looked the more threatening side early on, Argentina remain a constant danger on the counter; Unai Simón has already been forced into sharp action, expertly rushing off his line to deny Lionel Messi a clear strike on goal just moments ago.
00:35 IST: Who Is The Referee And His Assistants?
Slavko Vinčić is an elite Slovenian referee who has been appointed to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, marking a major milestone as the first Slovenian to referee a men's World Cup final. Born in 1979 in Maribor, Vinčić began his professional refereeing career in the Slovenian top flight in 2007 and earned his FIFA badge in 2010. Over his career, he has established himself as one of Europe's most respected officials, having taken charge of the 2022 UEFA Europa League final and the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Known for his consistency at the highest level, Vinčić has officiated over 500 professional matches. Away from the pitch, he once made international headlines in 2020 after being questioned during a police raid in Bosnia and Herzegovina, though he was released without any charges and cleared of any wrongdoing, a situation that did not hinder his professional ascent to the pinnacle of world football.
00:25 IST: Both Sides Name Playing XI
ARGENTINA SUBS: Juan Musso, Marcos Senesi, Leandro Paredes, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Geronimo Rulli, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Nicolas Otamendi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina
SPAIN SUBS: David Raya, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Yeremy Pino, Joan Garcia, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias
00:15 IST: Both Sides Name Playing XI
Emiliano Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico González, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez
Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena
00:03 IST: Closing Ceremony Features Who's Who Of Pop World
The FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, held on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, served as a star-studded celebration of the tournament's historic journey across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the event took place 90 minutes before the final match and aimed to unify fans through music, culture, and football. The ceremony featured performances by global artists, including Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, Post Malone, and IShowSpeed, alongside a special appearance by actor Tom Cruise. Additionally, Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful rendition of the United States national anthem to set the stage for the championship match between Spain and Argentina.