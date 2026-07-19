Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Commentary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Cucurella's Missed Shot Threatens Before Half-Time Break

Slavko Vinčić is an elite Slovenian referee who has been appointed to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, marking a major milestone as the first Slovenian to referee a men's World Cup final. Born in 1979 in Maribor, Vinčić began his professional refereeing career in the Slovenian top flight in 2007 and earned his FIFA badge in 2010. Over his career, he has established himself as one of Europe's most respected officials, having taken charge of the 2022 UEFA Europa League final and the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Known for his consistency at the highest level, Vinčić has officiated over 500 professional matches. Away from the pitch, he once made international headlines in 2020 after being questioned during a police raid in Bosnia and Herzegovina, though he was released without any charges and cleared of any wrongdoing, a situation that did not hinder his professional ascent to the pinnacle of world football.