Who Is Slavko Vincic? Meet The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Referee

Slovenia's Slavko Vinčić will become the first referee from his country to officiate a FIFA World Cup final when Spain face Argentina in the 2026 title clash
A vastly experienced official, Vinčić has previously handled the UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals and has already refereed three matches at the 2026 World Cup
While Argentina associate Vinčić with their shock 2022 World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia, Spain boast a winning record under the Slovenian, adding an intriguing subplot to Sunday's final
Slavko Vincic of Slovenia has been named the match referee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), marking the pinnacle of his elite officiating career.
When the two global football superpowers face off for the ultimate crown, the responsibility of maintaining order falls on this experienced 46-year-old official. This will be his fourth match as a referee in this edition of the tournament.
The defending champions, Argentina -- led by Lionel Messi -- are chasing a fourth title. Meanwhile, Spain, featuring teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, are appearing in their second-ever final since their historic title-winning campaign in 2010.
Who Is Slavko Vincic?
Born on November 25, 1979, in Maribor, SR Slovenia (then part of the erstwhile Yugoslavia), Vincic is widely respected for his composure and authoritative game management. He will make history as the first Slovenian ever to referee a World Cup final.
However, his journey to the peak of international refereeing has not been without controversy, off the field, of course. In 2020, Vincic made global headlines when he was caught up in a massive police raid at a ranch in Bosnia and Herzegovina targeting a prostitution and drug ring.
Authorities seized cocaine and firearms, detaining dozens of individuals present. Vincic, who maintained he was merely at the property for an unrelated business lunch and had no connection to the criminal activities, was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Despite the brief media firestorm, the Slovenian Football Association and FIFA fully backed his innocence, allowing him to preserve his status as one of Europe's top officials.
Omen Or Charm Of Good Fortune?
His appointment brings a fascinating mix of historical narratives for both nations: a sense of caution for one and a promise of good fortune for the other.
For Argentina fans, the selection of Vincic revives memories from their previous tournament journey. He officiated Argentina's opening group stage match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
In one of the greatest shocks in football history, Argentina lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia, snapping their historic 36-game unbeaten streak. While Lionel Scaloni's men eventually recovered to lift the trophy, the referee remains an unforgettable figure in recent Argentinian football history due to that dramatic afternoon in Lusail.
Spain, by contrast, enjoy a far more favourable relationship with the Slovenian referee. Vincic officiated the high-stakes UEFA European Championship 2024 semi-final clash in Munich, where Spain defeated France 2-1 on their way to continental glory.
Earlier in the same tournament, he also adjudicated La Roja's 1-0 group stage victory over heavyweights Italy. His presence on the pitch has consistently aligned with some of the finest tactical performances of this modern Spanish generation.
Beyond his 'interactions' with the World Cup 2026 finalists, Vincic enters the match backed by a glittering European club resume built specifically for the grandest stages.
He previously handled the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium (Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid), as well as the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 title clash during Eintracht Frankfurt's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Rangers.
Slavko Vincic Show And Supporting Crew
The selection process for a World Cup final referee is a rigorous, multi-year evaluation led by the FIFA Referees Committee. Officials are chosen based on their performance quality, physical fitness, tactical consistency, and neutrality -- meaning no referee can oversee a match involving their own national team.
Because Vincic delivered commendable performances in his earlier World Cup 2026 assignments -- including a high-pressure Round of 32 match between co-hosts Mexico and Ecuador, between Brazil and Morocco, and Jordan and Algeria -- the committee trusted his big-game pedigree to handle the tournament's ultimate match.
And to ensure the game flows smoothly under intense global scrutiny, FIFA has given Vincic an elite, highly coordinated supporting cast.
He will be assisted on the touchlines by his long-time compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, who will serve as the first and second assistant referees.
Managing the technical areas as the fourth official will be Adham Makhadmeh of Jordan. Bastian Dankert of Germany takes charge as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), supported by Assistant VARs Nicolas Gallo of Colombia and Khamis Al-Marri of Qatar.