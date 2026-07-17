Rohit Sharma Under Fire? India Batting Coach Sends Strong Message Before Lord's ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed Rohit Sharma despite his poor ODI form, dismissing selection concerns and expressing confidence the veteran opener will produce a match-winning innings at Lord's

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • India's batting coach said Rohit Sharma is "too good" to feel pressure despite scores of 18 and 26 in the first two ODIs

  • Kotak dismissed suggestions of replacing Rohit with Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan

  • Kotak believes Rohit can bounce back with a big innings in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord's

Rohit Sharma's form has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of India's series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's. After modest returns in the opening two matches and growing speculation over his ODI future, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has firmly backed the veteran opener, insisting there is no pressure on a player of Rohit's stature.

India suffered a four-wicket defeat in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, allowing England to level the three-match series 1-1. While Rohit managed just 26 off 47 deliveries, the innings did little to shake the confidence of the Indian dressing room.

Reports have linked the 39-year-old with a possible ODI exit after the England tour, but team management has publicly dismissed concerns over his form.

Kotak: 'Rohit is too good a player to feel pressure'

Addressing the media after the defeat, Kotak made it clear that India's faith in Rohit remains intact.

"I don't think a player of Rohit's calibre will come under any kind of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that."

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Former Indian player Parthiv Patel wants the 39-year-old to respond with a century in his speculated final international outing. - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Rohit Sharma could be set for his final international appearance when India take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday, July 19. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

The batting coach also brushed aside suggestions that Rohit's place could come under threat from younger openers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan.

"Yes, he didn't make runs in the two matches but I don't think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good inning out. But that's okay."

Kotak explained that Rohit's struggles were more about conditions than any technical decline.

"I wouldn't use the word he was struggling but maybe the shots he normally plays on the up... because of the double bounce. Probably he felt it wasn't comfortable."

The comments come amid widespread speculation over Rohit's international future after he retired from Test and T20I cricket earlier this year. However, India's support staff continues to maintain that the opener remains a vital part of the ODI setup.

Lord's Offers Rohit a Chance to Answer Critics

Kotak stressed that even the world's best batters can endure phases where nothing clicks, insisting there is no reason to panic after two low scores.

"I've played lot of cricket and I've seen lot of cricket. On a day there are a lot of batters that I've seen they don't get that momentum they're looking for and that can happen."

He then backed Rohit to produce a trademark innings in the series decider.

"You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord's."

The third ODI at Lord's has now taken on added significance. Besides deciding the series, it could also determine the narrative surrounding Rohit's future in India's 50-over plans. While outside speculation continues to grow, the Indian camp has made one thing abundantly clear, the management still believes the veteran opener has plenty left to offer.

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