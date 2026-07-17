Rohit Sharma Under Fire? India Batting Coach Sends Strong Message Before Lord's ODI

India's batting coach said Rohit Sharma is "too good" to feel pressure despite scores of 18 and 26 in the first two ODIs
Kotak dismissed suggestions of replacing Rohit with Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan
Kotak believes Rohit can bounce back with a big innings in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord's
Rohit Sharma's form has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of India's series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's. After modest returns in the opening two matches and growing speculation over his ODI future, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has firmly backed the veteran opener, insisting there is no pressure on a player of Rohit's stature.
India suffered a four-wicket defeat in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, allowing England to level the three-match series 1-1. While Rohit managed just 26 off 47 deliveries, the innings did little to shake the confidence of the Indian dressing room.
Reports have linked the 39-year-old with a possible ODI exit after the England tour, but team management has publicly dismissed concerns over his form.
Kotak: 'Rohit is too good a player to feel pressure'
Addressing the media after the defeat, Kotak made it clear that India's faith in Rohit remains intact.
"I don't think a player of Rohit's calibre will come under any kind of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that."
The batting coach also brushed aside suggestions that Rohit's place could come under threat from younger openers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan.
"Yes, he didn't make runs in the two matches but I don't think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good inning out. But that's okay."
Kotak explained that Rohit's struggles were more about conditions than any technical decline.
"I wouldn't use the word he was struggling but maybe the shots he normally plays on the up... because of the double bounce. Probably he felt it wasn't comfortable."
The comments come amid widespread speculation over Rohit's international future after he retired from Test and T20I cricket earlier this year. However, India's support staff continues to maintain that the opener remains a vital part of the ODI setup.
Lord's Offers Rohit a Chance to Answer Critics
Kotak stressed that even the world's best batters can endure phases where nothing clicks, insisting there is no reason to panic after two low scores.
"I've played lot of cricket and I've seen lot of cricket. On a day there are a lot of batters that I've seen they don't get that momentum they're looking for and that can happen."
He then backed Rohit to produce a trademark innings in the series decider.
"You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord's."
The third ODI at Lord's has now taken on added significance. Besides deciding the series, it could also determine the narrative surrounding Rohit's future in India's 50-over plans. While outside speculation continues to grow, the Indian camp has made one thing abundantly clear, the management still believes the veteran opener has plenty left to offer.