India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs ENG Match – Check Result

Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided England to a four-wicket win, helping the hosts level the ODI series 1-1 with one match to play
Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) starred for India, but a middle-order collapse restricted the visitors to 233 all out
Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson claimed three wickets each, while England chased down the target with 35 balls to spare
England bounced back in style to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 after defeating India by four wickets in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday.
Chasing 234, the hosts rode on a masterclass from Joe Root, who remained unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls, guiding England home with 35 balls to spare. Root narrowly missed a century but ensured the result never slipped away, earning Player of the Match honours as England recovered from early setbacks.
Earlier, India squandered a promising position after opting to bat. Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) stitched together the innings following an early wicket, taking India to 104/1 before a dramatic collapse saw the visitors lose seven wickets for just 55 runs.
Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson ripped through the middle and lower order with three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah's unbeaten 20 helped India crawl to 233 all out.
England's chase was far from straightforward as India reduced them to 60/3 and later 125/5, but Root once again showcased his class under pressure.
He first rebuilt the innings alongside Sam Curran before finding another reliable partner in Gus Atkinson, whose valuable 23 helped close out the chase. Root's unbeaten knock also marked his fifth successive ODI score of 50 or more, underlining his exceptional consistency in the format.
The victory snapped India's momentum after their opening ODI win and set up a winner-takes-all series decider at Lord's on Sunday. While England will take confidence from Root's composure and their disciplined bowling display, India will be left to address another middle-order collapse after letting a commanding position slip away in Cardiff.