India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs ENG Match – Check Result

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI as Joe Root's unbeaten 99 sealed the chase after India's batting collapse, leveling the three-match series 1-1 ahead of Lord's decider

India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs ENG Match – Check Result
England's Joe Root and Gus Atkinson shake hands with India's players after winning the match in the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026 Photo: (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided England to a four-wicket win, helping the hosts level the ODI series 1-1 with one match to play

  • Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) starred for India, but a middle-order collapse restricted the visitors to 233 all out

  • Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson claimed three wickets each, while England chased down the target with 35 balls to spare

England bounced back in style to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 after defeating India by four wickets in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday.

Chasing 234, the hosts rode on a masterclass from Joe Root, who remained unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls, guiding England home with 35 balls to spare. Root narrowly missed a century but ensured the result never slipped away, earning Player of the Match honours as England recovered from early setbacks.

Earlier, India squandered a promising position after opting to bat. Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) stitched together the innings following an early wicket, taking India to 104/1 before a dramatic collapse saw the visitors lose seven wickets for just 55 runs.

Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson ripped through the middle and lower order with three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah's unbeaten 20 helped India crawl to 233 all out.

England's chase was far from straightforward as India reduced them to 60/3 and later 125/5, but Root once again showcased his class under pressure.

He first rebuilt the innings alongside Sam Curran before finding another reliable partner in Gus Atkinson, whose valuable 23 helped close out the chase. Root's unbeaten knock also marked his fifth successive ODI score of 50 or more, underlining his exceptional consistency in the format.

Related Content
Joe Root brings up his fifth consecutive half-century to steer England closer to the target. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
England have won the toss and invited India to bat first in the second One Day International at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Thursday, July 16 - X/BCCI
India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates following the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. - | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
India bowled out England for 258 with Joe Root, Liam Dawson hitting fifties. - IND vs ENG Gary Oakley/PA via AP

The victory snapped India's momentum after their opening ODI win and set up a winner-takes-all series decider at Lord's on Sunday. While England will take confidence from Root's composure and their disciplined bowling display, India will be left to address another middle-order collapse after letting a commanding position slip away in Cardiff.

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