FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Can Beat Lionel Messi In Golden Boot Race?

Lionel Messi is tied with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026
Both players are tied at 8 each
England's Bellingham and Kane are the nearest rivals to both the players
Lionel Messi has led his Argentina team to a second FIFA World Cup semi-final, defeating England 2-1 in Atlanta, thereby setting the stage for a thrilling final encounter against Spain on Monday (IST).
Messi delivered two assists for La Albiceleste as they once again rallied in the final moments of the match to secure a victory against the England team led by Harry Kane.
Messi-led Argentina have now successfully orchestrated comeback victories in every match since their round of 16 encounter with Egypt.
Who Can Beat Messi For Golden Boot Race?
The two assists marked yet another remarkable evening for the 39-year-old, whose impact has been crucial to Argentina's journey to a second consecutive World Cup final.
The Argentine maverick currently tops the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists, totaling 12 goal contributions in the tournament, placing him ahead of France's captain Kylian Mbappe, who has recorded eight goals and three assists.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|8
|4
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|8
|3
|3
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|7
|0
|4
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|6
|1
|5
|Harry Kane
|England
|6
|1
|6
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|5
|2
|7
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|5
|1
|8
|Ismaila Sarr
|Senegal
|4
|1
|9
|Julian Quinones
|Mexico
|4
|1
|10
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil
|4
|1
Currently, both teams have one match left to play - Argentina is set to compete against Spain in the final, while France will go up against England in the third place match on Sunday (IST).
Only Mbappe poses a threat to Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The prospects of Messi securing the numero uno prize will only become evident following the third place match.
Mbappe and Messi are tied at 8 each and unless England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have six goals each, score a hat-trick, it is certain that either Messi or Mbappe will claim the coveted award.
If two or more players end up with the same number of goals, FIFA initially considers assists as the tiebreaker. Should the players also be tied in assists, the Golden Boot is granted to the player who has spent the least amount of time on the field throughout the tournament.