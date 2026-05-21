Trump Warns of Possible Renewed Strikes on Iran, Says Tehran’s Navy and Air Force Are Destroyed

In his address at the US Coast Guard Academy, President Trump declared that Iran’s navy and air force are “gone”.
He stated the only question remaining is whether the US will “finish the job” or Iran will sign a truce document.
Trump said negotiations with Iran are in the final stages but warned that the US may hit Iran “even harder” if Tehran does not agree to a US-sponsored ceasefire deal.
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resident Donald Trump warned Wednesday that the United States could launch fresh and even more intense strikes on Iran, declaring that Tehran’s navy and air force are “gone” and that the only remaining question is whether Washington will “finish the job” or Iran will sign a truce agreement. Speaking at the US Coast Guard Academy commencement, Trump said negotiations are in their final stages but made it clear that America will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.
“Everything’s gone. Their navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Just about everything. The only question is, do we go and finish it up? Are they going to be signing a document? Let’s see what happens.”
Trump stated that Tehran’s “navy and air force are gone” and indicated that the only remaining question is whether Washington will go back to finish the job or whether the Islamic Republic will sign a document to finalise a truce.
Detailing the ongoing negotiations, Trump said talks with Iran were in the final stages but warned of further attacks if Tehran does not agree to a US-sponsored ceasefire deal.
The US president told Coast Guard cadets that Washington “will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple.”
Trump said the United States may have to attack Iran “even harder” in a fresh round of strikes if Tehran does not agree to a truce. “We’ll see what happens,” he said during the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy. “We hit them very hard. We may have to hit them even harder – but maybe not,” the Republican leader added.
It has been six weeks since Trump paused the American military’s Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, but talks to end the war with Iran have shown no progress so far.
The US president had earlier said he was hours away from ordering renewed strikes on Iran but paused the move, citing requests from Gulf allies to allow more time for negotiations.
Meanwhile, Iran has accused Trump of conspiring to renew the conflict and threatened to retaliate for any strikes with attacks that could extend beyond the Middle East.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, said, “If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time.”