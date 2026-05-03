Trump Says Iran Strikes Possible “If They Misbehave,” Reviews Fresh Proposal

US President sceptical of Tehran’s offer; ceasefire holds as military options remain on table

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Trump Says Iran Strikes Possible “If They Misbehave,” Reviews Fresh Proposal
Trump Says Iran Strikes Possible “If They Misbehave,” Reviews Fresh Proposal Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said US strikes on Iran could resume “if they misbehave,” even as he reviews a new proposal from Tehran.

  • Trump expressed scepticism, saying Iran “has not yet paid a big enough price,” with no details yet disclosed on the offer.

  • Despite a fragile ceasefire, military plans remain active and tensions persist over blockade, oil prices and stalled negotiations.

US President Donald Trump stated that he was considering a new proposal from Tehran to terminate the now-paused war, but he also threatened to resume military strikes against Iran "if they misbehave."

While travelling from Palm Beach to Miami, Trump stated that he was considering a new proposal from Iran to end the war, but he was doubtful that a deal could be reached, claiming Tehran had not yet paid a high enough price for what it had done to mankind and the world over the previous 47 years.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly,” Trump said at the Palm Beach airport after a round of golf and an appointment with his local dentist.

The US President said he was looking at the new proposal sent by Iran on the plane and would talk to the media in Miami.

"I'm looking at it (on the plane). I'll let you know about it later... They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now," Trump said.

Later, an aide to the president said there would be no press conference in Miami.

Trump stated that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World over the last 47 years" in a social media post regarding the latest proposal.

Related Content
Representational Image - | Getty Images | Representative
Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal
A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. - | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse
Donald Trump - AP
Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump
Donald Trump - AP
Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal
Related Content

Regarding the new plan that Trump was considering, little information was immediately available.

Axios reported quoting two sources that the proposal, sent on Thursday, set a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade and permanently end the war in Iran and in Lebanon.

As per the Iranian proposal, only after such a deal is reached, another month of negotiations would be launched to try and reach a deal on the nuclear programme, Axios reported, quoting two sources.

This week, Trump said he was dissatisfied with an earlier Iranian deal and rejected it. But talks have persisted, and the three-week ceasefire appears to be lasting.

Trump was also briefed on Thursday by CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper about new plans for military strikes against Iran. Cooper then left for the region and on Saturday met soldiers on the USS Tripoli in the Arabian Sea.

The US President is also facing pressure from the high gas prices that have shot up to USD 4.39 per gallon, an increase of 47 per cent since the war with Iran began on February 28.

This week, price pressures worsened as President Donald Trump said that he wants to maintain the blockade on Iranian ports, which the US Navy has been enforcing since April 13.

"Now gasoline is high. As soon as the war ends, the gasoline prices will come down," Trump told reporters on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  4. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  2. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  5. Iran Says War With US ‘Likely’ As Trump Rejects Proposal

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign