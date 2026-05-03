Trump Says Iran Strikes Possible “If They Misbehave,” Reviews Fresh Proposal

US President Donald Trump stated that he was considering a new proposal from Tehran to terminate the now-paused war, but he also threatened to resume military strikes against Iran "if they misbehave."



While travelling from Palm Beach to Miami, Trump stated that he was considering a new proposal from Iran to end the war, but he was doubtful that a deal could be reached, claiming Tehran had not yet paid a high enough price for what it had done to mankind and the world over the previous 47 years.