Mexico 2-0 Ghana, International Friendly: El Tri Cruise To Victory in World Cup Warm-up
Mexico sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla on Friday, giving El Tri a much-needed boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The hosts took an early lead as Brian Gutierrez scored in the second minute. Ghana's young team responded well, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hitting the woodwork. However, Mexico remained in control and doubled their lead in the 54th minute through Guillermo Martinez. Ghana struggled to create chances, and Benjamin Asare made several key saves to prevent a heavier defeat.
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