Mexico 2-0 Ghana, International Friendly: El Tri Cruise To Victory in World Cup Warm-up

Mexico sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla on Friday, giving El Tri a much-needed boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The hosts took an early lead as Brian Gutierrez scored in the second minute. Ghana's young team responded well, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hitting the woodwork. However, Mexico remained in control and doubled their lead in the 54th minute through Guillermo Martinez. Ghana struggled to create chances, and Benjamin Asare made several key saves to prevent a heavier defeat.

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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-1
Mexico's players celebrate after beating Ghana during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Mexicos Eduardo Águila
Mexico's Eduardo Águila jumps for the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Ghana in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Carlos Acevedo
Mexico's goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, left, is challenged by Ghana's Jerry Afriyie during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Mexicos Luis Chávez
Mexico's Luis Chávez, left, and Ghana's Emmanuel Edjei vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Ghanas Majeed Ashimeru
Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru, center, runs with the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Mexico in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Guillermo Martínez
Mexico's Guillermo Martínez, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Ghana during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Guillermo Martínez
Mexico's Guillermo Martínez, left, and Ghana's Nathaniel Adjei compete for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Emmanuel Edjei
Ghana's Emmanuel Edjei (18) and Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Mexicos Alexis Vega
Mexico's Alexis Vega runs with the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Ghana in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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MEX vs GHA international friendly match highlights-Brian Gutiérrez
Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Ghana during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Fans wait for the start of an international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Ghana, in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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