No Permission for Human Chain Protest Called By Cockroach Janta Party: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru police have refused to grant permission for the human chain protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the city.
Authorities cited potential massive traffic congestion, risk to public safety, and violation of prohibitory orders in sensitive areas.
The Cockroach Janta Party has strongly criticised the police decision, calling it an attempt to suppress democratic dissent and has threatened to approach the court.
The Bengaluru police on Friday refused to grant permission for the human chain protest proposed by the Cockroach Jenta Party (CJP) across major roads in the city.
The party had planned to organise a large-scale human chain on Saturday to highlight various issues including corruption, price rise, and unemployment. However, the police rejected the application, stating that the proposed route would cause severe traffic disruption in the already congested city and posed risks to public order.
Senior police officials said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are in place in several parts of Bengaluru, and allowing such a large gathering could lead to law and order problems. They also suggested that the protest could be held in an alternative location with limited participation.
Reacting sharply to the denial, Cockroach Janta Party leaders accused the police of acting under political pressure and suppressing the voice of the people. “This is an attack on democratic rights. The government is scared of people coming together,” a senior CJP leader said.
The party has announced it will challenge the police decision in the Karnataka High Court and has urged its supporters to gather peacefully despite the ban.