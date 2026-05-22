Centre Orders X to Withhold ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Account Over National Security Concerns: Report

“MeitY received an input from the IB to block the X account of Cockroach Janta Party, citing that it posed a threat to the sovereignty of India. The IB believed that the account was posting inflammatory content through its account, which could have jeopardised the country’s national security,” the official was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity, noting that such blocking orders are issued under a confidential framework. “In particular, the concern stemmed from the fact that the account’s content was gaining traction among young people.”