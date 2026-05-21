How Cockroach Janta Party Became More Popular On Instagram Than BJP

In one of the posts, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, mocks the BJP and writes, “It took just four days” and “Don’t underestimate the power of youth”.
Dipke says the initiative gives voice to many young Indians frustrated with the current system.
The CJP’s ‘manifesto’ promises 50% reservation for women in Cabinet positions, and a 20-year ban on politicians who switch parties after getting elected.
India’s newest satirical political movement, the Cockroach Janta Party, has accomplished something no opposition party has managed in years: overtaking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Instagram following.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a meme-driven satirical movement launched just four days ago, has gained 11.5 million followers on Instagram, according to the data available at 11 am, on May 21.
In one of the posts, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, mocks the BJP and writes, “It took just four days” and “Don’t underestimate the power of youth”. Upon exceeding the BJP’s following, the caption read:“World’s largest party they said”.
In comparison, the Congress party’s handle @incindia has roughly 13.3 million followers as of 21 May, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party’s handle @aamaadmiparty has around 1.9 million followers.
The account unexpectedly rose to 3 million Instagram followers within 78 hours, and had surged to over 9 million by May 20. The CJP handle has 56 posts whereas the BJP has more than 18,000 posts on their handle. Within days of its inception, people are searching for the CJP’s official website, name of its founder, and how to join Cockroach Janta Party on the internet.
Abhijeet Dipke And His AAP Connection
The website of CJP has been created by an individual identified as Abhijeet Dipke. He calls himself the “Founding President” of Cockroach Janta party. On May 16, the 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke posted a Google form on X inviting people to register for party membership.
He is a political communication strategist whose work focuses on narrative building, public messaging, and the influence of digital platforms on political opinion. He completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune, before moving to the United States for post-graduation. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University.
Between 2020 and 2023, Dipke volunteered with the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party. During the 2020 Assembly elections, which were won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, he worked on digital campaigns aimed at boosting online outreach and youth engagement through meme content. In 2026 he launched the CJP.
Why was Cockroach Janta Party launched?
The CJP itself a satirical political group and it began collectivising in response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly calling the youth “cockroaches” that are unemployed and become journalists, RTI activists and social media users and “start attacking everyone”. However, he later clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and wrongly quoted. Within two days of launch, the group drew more than 40,000 members.
Why Is The CJP Going Viral?
Youth on social media got agitated over the CJI’s reported remarks. Within hours, Dipke received more than 5,000 registrations, turning the internet joke into an unofficial organisation that become a platform for the public to express frustration through political satire.
Dipke says the initiative gives voice to many young Indians frustrated with the current system.
“We are not here to set up another PM CARES, holiday in Davos on the taxpayer’s salary slip, or rebrand corruption as ‘strategic spending’. We are here to ask — loudly, repeatedly, in writing — where the money went,” its website reads. With its tagline as “Voice of the lazy and unemployed”, the Cockroach Janta Party claims to represent the people that “the system forgot to count”.
The party’s manifesto points at democratic institutions and political practices. Along with promising 50% reservation for women in all Cabinet positions, the manifesto proposes a 20-year ban on MLAs and MPs who switch political parties after getting elected.
It also calls for investigation into “Godi media” anchors, and demands action against the Chief Election Commissioner if any legitimate vote is removed.
The party picks up on key youth issues such as CBSE rechecking as corruption, and has extended support to NEET students affected by the paper leak.
The Cockroach Janta Party is already capturing the imagination of the political classes with Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra among those backing it on social media. "I would like to join the Cockroach Janta Party. What are the qualifications required?" TMC leader Kirti Azad posted on X. The party responded: "Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification." Mahua Moitra, reposting a CJP post, said she too would like to join "besides being a card-carrying member of the Anti-National Party." The party welcomed her as "the fighter democracy needs."