Delhi Transport Strike: Cabs, Autos to Go Off Roads for 3 Days From Today

Delhi-NCR transport unions have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23 over rising fuel costs and stagnant taxi fares.
The protest is expected to disrupt app-based cabs, auto-rickshaws and commercial taxi services across the region.
Transport unions are demanding fare hikes, rollback of congestion charges and relief from increasing operational expenses.
Commercial vehicle unions across Delhi and neighbouring cities have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23, a move expected to disrupt cab, auto-rickshaw and several local transport services across the National Capital Region (NCR).
According to a report by NDTV, more than 68 transport unions under the banners of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA) are expected to participate in the “chakka jam” protest.
The unions have cited rising fuel prices, stagnant taxi fares and increasing operational costs as the primary reasons behind the strike.
Why Are Delhi Transport Unions Protesting?
Transport unions argue that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite repeated increases in CNG prices and vehicle operating expenses.
Drivers and union representatives told NDTV that growing inflation, high maintenance costs, insurance charges, permit fees and vehicle fitness expenses have made it increasingly difficult for commercial drivers to sustain their livelihoods.
The protesting unions have also raised concerns over enhanced congestion charges and restrictions imposed on commercial vehicles operating in the region.
Key Demands Raised by Transport Unions
On Monday, the All India Motor Transport Congress reportedly wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlining their demands.
The key demands include:
Increase in taxi fares
Rollback of Enhanced Congestion Charges (ECC)
Reconsideration of restrictions on commercial vehicles
Relief from rising operational expenses
The unions have warned that if the Delhi government fails to issue a notification revising taxi fares within two weeks, the agitation could intensify further.
What Services Could Be Affected in Delhi-NCR?
The three-day strike is expected to impact:
App-based cab services such as Uber and Ola
Auto-rickshaw services
Commercial taxi operations
Peak-hour local transport connectivity across Delhi-NCR
Union leaders have maintained that the protest will remain peaceful. Reports suggest nearly four lakh registered taxi owners are expected to support the strike by staying off the roads during the protest period.