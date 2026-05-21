Delhi Transport Strike: Cabs, Autos to Go Off Roads for 3 Days From Today

Key Demands Raised by Transport Unions

On Monday, the All India Motor Transport Congress reportedly wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlining their demands.

The key demands include:

Increase in taxi fares

Rollback of Enhanced Congestion Charges (ECC)

Reconsideration of restrictions on commercial vehicles

Relief from rising operational expenses

The unions have warned that if the Delhi government fails to issue a notification revising taxi fares within two weeks, the agitation could intensify further.