10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Heineken, a prominent Dutch pilsner, is the flagship brand of Heineken International, the world's second-largest brewer. Originating in 1864, Heineken produces over 192 million barrels annually. Known for its crisp, lightly malty flavor, Heineken enjoys global distribution and expanding reach through craft brand acquisitions like Lagunitas.
Corona Extra, Mexico’s leading export beer, gained popularity with its beach-themed packaging and hint of lime. Grupo Modelo, Mexico's largest brewery, oversees Corona's production and distribution. Since its rebranding in 1975, Corona's global demand has surged, with 98 million cases sold in 170 countries in 2022.
Budweiser, "King of Beers," is a staple of AB InBev, the world's largest beer company. Brewed since 1876, Budweiser sold over 16 million barrels in 2021. Known for its beech wood aging, Budweiser faces declining domestic sales but remains a symbol of American beer culture with strong international markets.
Stella Artois, with a history dating to 1366, is renowned for its 700 years of brewing tradition. Initially a holiday beer, it gained international recognition post-1926. With a crisp, full-flavored profile, Stella Artois expanded globally from the 1990s, targeting premium European import markets, particularly in the US.
Brahma, Brazil’s top-selling beer, caters to working-class drinkers seeking affordable refreshment. Acquired by AB InBev in 2004, Brahma’s classic pale lager offers full flavor and easy drinkability. Marketing around festivals and sports enhances its appeal, with new varieties like Brahma Duplo Malte driving growth.
Bud Light, America’s best-selling beer, launched in 1982 targeting diet-conscious drinkers. Known for its crisp, light profile, Bud Light's marketing includes memorable campaigns and sports sponsorships. Despite criticism from craft beer fans, Bud Light continues to dominate, expanding with products like seltzers and cheladas.
Modelo Especial, Mexico’s top domestic beer, has grown popular in the U.S. since 1997. Brewed since 1925, its medium-bodied flavor and distinctive packaging resonate with drinkers. Marketing focusing on "fighting spirit" and modern packaging boosts its appeal, making it a leading imported beer.
Harbin beer, launched in 1900, is a crisp lager named after its city of origin. Acquired by AB InBev in 2004, Harbin expanded nationally, emphasizing purity with its water filtration process. Known for its polar bear logo, Harbin includes varieties like light and filtered beers catering to local tastes.
Coors Banquet, brewed since 1873 with Rocky Mountain water and Moravian barley malt, emphasizes American craftsmanship. National expansion post-Prohibition boosted its popularity. Known for slow-brewing and cold-filtering, Coors Banquet maintains loyal drinkers through its smooth, balanced profile despite market changes.
Snow Beer, the world's top-selling beer by volume, dominates China’s market with its affordability and accessibility. Launched in the mid-1990s, Snow grew rapidly by focusing on widespread distribution. Signature beers like Snow Draft prioritize refreshing taste, appealing to China's working class and driving massive sales.