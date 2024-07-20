10 Worst Foods In The World

Blodpalt

It is a traditional Scandinavian dumpling made from rye or barley flour and filled with animal blood. Traditionally filled with reindeer blood, modern versions use pork blood and other types. These dumplings, resembling a blend of blood sausage and potstickers, are often filled with sautéed onions and bacon, cooked in meat broths, and served with fried bacon, butter, and lingonberry jam.