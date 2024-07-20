10 Worst Foods In The World

Outlook International Desk
It is a traditional Scandinavian dumpling made from rye or barley flour and filled with animal blood. Traditionally filled with reindeer blood, modern versions use pork blood and other types. These dumplings, resembling a blend of blood sausage and potstickers, are often filled with sautéed onions and bacon, cooked in meat broths, and served with fried bacon, butter, and lingonberry jam.
This is Iceland's national dish. It consists of fermented Greenland shark cured by burying it to remove toxins. With a pungent flavor likened to blue cheese with a urine aftertaste, it was deemed "the single worst, most disgusting, and terrible tasting thing" by Anthony Bourdain. Adventurous eaters often pair it with Brennivín, a local spirit.
It is a Spanish sandwich filled with canned sardines, is trending on TikTok. Served on a baguette, it includes peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, lettuce, onions, avocados, olives, boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, yogurt sauce, mushrooms, sautéed vegetables, and olive oil. Sardines are gaining popularity globally despite mixed opinions.
This traditional dish made with stale bread, water, onions, spices, root vegetables, and sometimes thickened with eggs, uses flavorful broths. Despite its nourishing qualities, it is oddly maligned. Try it yourself before forming an opinion.
It is a dense Jerusalem-style casserole cake made from egg noodles, olive oil, sugar, and black pepper, served on Shabbos and Jewish holidays since the 1700s.
This soup is made up of fermented fish entrails in a spicy curry paste with chili peppers, galangal, turmeric, shallots, lemongrass, and dried shrimp paste.
This is an American fast food creation featuring a cheeseburger with bacon, served between two glazed donuts, totaling over 1,000 calories. An even unhealthier version exists, using eight donuts and exceeding three times the original's calorie count.
It is a traditional London dish made of chopped eels boiled until gelatinous, seasoned with white pepper and vinegar. Popular due to the eel's abundance in the River Thames, the flavor resembles pickled herring, but the texture and appearance make many people squirm.
It is a simple Patagonian bread made from just potatoes and flour. Traditionally steamed in a curanto, it can also be fried or baked. Versatile and humble, it can be enjoyed as a snack or served with stews and meat dishes.
A Greek dish from Crete, aginaras salad is made of artichokes boiled in water and lemon juice, then quartered and dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, and garlic. Finished with chopped dill, salt, and pepper, it's surprisingly one of the most disliked foods despite its harmless ingredients.