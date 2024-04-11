Elections 2024 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar chief minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday announced that he has been battling cancer for the last six months and added that he will not be able to take part in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In other big poll-related news, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the upcoming general polls from the same constituency today. Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI's Annie Raja, who also filed her nomination from Wayanad today.

BY Outlook Web Desk