PTI%20Photo%2FR%20Senthil%20Kumar%20%3A%20Prime%20Minister%20Narendra%20Modi%20waves%20at%20supporters%20as%20he%20arrives%20for%20a%20public%20meeting%20ahead%20of%20Lok%20Sabha%20elections%2C%20in%20Salem%2C%20Tamil%20Nadu%2C%20Tuesday%2C%20March%2019%2C%202024
How ‘Sanatan Dharma’ Debate Is Shaping Indian Politics Before Lok Sabha Elections

Though BJP has been upholding their inclination towards Sanatan for years, a few Sanatan gurus have opposed their actions in matter of religion. It is to see if Sanatan would again make a comeback in the political debate.

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

PTI%20%3A%20Delhi%20Chief%20Minister%20and%20AAP%20Convenor%20Arvind%20Kejriwal%20%7C%20
BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
Kejriwal A Severe Diabetic, Lost 4.5 Kgs Since Arrest, Says AAP's Atishi; Tihar Jail Responds
Taiwan: 7 Dead, Buildings Tilt, Bridges & Cars Shake In Island's Strongest Earthquake In 25 Yrs | Scary Visuals

LIVE UPDATES
Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka Thump Bangladesh In 2nd Test, Sweep Series
Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad; Farooq Abdullah Opts Out Of LS Polls Due To Health Reasons
Sports World: Odisha FC Go 2nd With Win Over Punjab In ISL - As It Happened

X%2F%40INCIndia%0A%20%3A%20Rahul%20Gandhi%27s%20sister%20and%20Congress%20general%20secretary%20Priyanka%20Gandhi%20Vadra%20also%20accompanied%20him%20to%20Wayanad%20on%20Wednesday%2C%20April%202.%0A
Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad; Farooq Abdullah Opts Out Of LS Polls Due To Health Reasons

Elections 2024 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar chief minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday announced that he has been battling cancer for the last six months and added that he will not be able to take part in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In other big poll-related news, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the upcoming general polls from the same constituency today. Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI's Annie Raja, who also filed her nomination from Wayanad today.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rahul Gandhi Given Rousing Welcome In Wayanad
EC To Meet Officials To Assess Security Along Borders Ahead Of LS Polls
Seven Women Among 80 Candidates In First Phase Of LS Polls In Uttar Pradesh

Florida Man's House Hit By Space Debris, NASA Launches Investigation
Is AI Killing Music? Over 200 Stars Including Katy Perry, Billie Eilish Sign Open Letter Against AI
Elderly Woman Suffers Stroke During Cruise, Left Stranded On African Island

11 April 2024

Previous Issue

Instragram%3A%20%40paintmewed%20%3A%20Colour%20Splash%3A%20A%20painting%20by%20Noor%2C%20a%20lawyer-turned%20live%20wedding%20painter%20%20
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
Photo%3A%20Anant%20Ambani%2FInstagram%20%3A%20Dancing%20with%20the%20Stars%3A%20Pop%20star%20Rihanna%20with%20Anant%20Ambani%20and%20Radhika%20at%20their%20pre-wedding%20bash
Band, Baaja, Business: How Bollywood Inspired Real-Life Lavish Weddings
Illustration%3A%20Saahil%20%3A%20Representative%20Image
The Demand For Off Beat Weddings In Exotic Locales
Fairytale%20Venue%3A%20Scenes%20from%20a%20marriage%20at%20a%20hotel%20in%20Srinagar%20
Kashmir As Wedding Destination Paradise
Ram Rajya To Hindu Rashtra: Unravelling The Paradoxes Of An Indian Utopia
From Babri Masjid To Inauguration Of Ram Mandir – Making Of A Milestone
Mapping The March To A Hindu Rashtra

Byju's Financial Woes Continue, Over 500 Employees Terminated Amid Financial Crisis
Stocks To Watch: JSW Energy, Shree Cement, HCL Technologies And Others In News
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Greenlights Demerger Of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, Shares Surge By 15%

PAK Vs NZ: All-Rounder Michael Bracewell To Lead New Zealand T20I Side Against Pakistan
EPL: Morgan Gibbs-White Stars As Nottingham Forest Boost Survival Hopes
EPL: Justin Kluivert’s Late Winner Enough For Bournemouth To See Off Crystal Palace

Manisha Rani Shows Her Love For ‘Choli Ke Peechhe’ Remake, Gives It Her Own Spin
Tamil Actor And Comedian Visweswara Rao Passes Away At 64 After Battling Cancer
Randeep Hooda Reveals ‘Nobody’ From Bollywood Supported Him When He Bagged Hollywood Films ‘Extraction’

Investing In Prevention: Why Seniors Need To Plan For Health Management
Andhra Pradesh Old-Age Pension: Know Eligibility, Benefits, And Documents Required
A Spiritual Sojourn: 5 Temples Elderly Travellers Must Visit In Madurai

Ancient Ruins & Architecture Of Erstwhile Vijayanagara
The 'U' In Uttar Pradesh Stands For Unique
Burmese Days: The Many Offerings Of Myanmar

