Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?

Outlook International Desk

Vatan

Where to find: 409 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10016

Must-Have: Chana Masala

Vatan Indian Restaurant

Bengal Tiger

Where to find: 58 W 56th St,, New York, NY 10019

Must-Have: Three-course mini feat

Representative image | Pinterest

Indian Accent

Where to find: 123 W 56th St., New York, NY 10019

Must-Have: Kadai paneer

Indian Accent

Baar Baar

Where to find: 13 E 1st St., New York, NY 10003

Must-Have: Butter chicken and Tandoori potatoes

Baar Baar

Bombay's

Where to find: 60 Pearl St., New York, NY 10004

Must-Have: Lamb curry with spinach

Representative image | Pinterest

Benares

Where to find: 45 Murray St., New York, NY 10007

Must-Have: Banarasi kachori and Malai kofta

Benares

Dhaba

Where to find: 108 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10016

Must-Have: Pav Bhaji

Dhaba nyc

Spice Symphony

Where to find: 150 E 50th St., New York, NY 10022

Must-Have: Baghare baigan and Tandoori chicken

Representative image | Pinterest

GupShup

Where to find: 115 E 18th St., New York, NY 10003

Must-Have: Sizzler 65

GupShup

Bhatti Indian Grill

Where to find: 100 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10016

Must-Have: Chicken chettinad

Representative image | Pinterest

Junoon

Where to find: 19 W 24th St., New York, NY 10010

Must-Have: Nadru matter makhana

Junoon

Tamarind Tribeca

Where to find: 99 Hudson St., New York, NY 10013

Must-Have: Stuffed white mushroom and Prawns in coconut sauce

Tamarind Tribeca

