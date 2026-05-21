Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews NEET Re-Exam Preparations, Orders Crackdown On Misinformation

Serious concerns about the increasing dissemination of false information about competitive exams, especially through Telegram channels and anonymous online groups, were expressed at a parallel meeting with representatives of major social media platforms, including Meta, Google, and Telegram, according to the officials.



They claimed that several of these channels become extremely active in the lead-up to important exams, spreading unverified information, sensationalism, and fictitious reports of paper leaks that frighten and perplex parents and students.