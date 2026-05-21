Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews NEET Re-Exam Preparations, Orders Crackdown On Misinformation

Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed NEET-UG re-exam preparations with security and intelligence agencies.
Minister ordered strict action against fake Telegram channels spreading paper leak misinformation.
NEET-UG 2026 re-test will be held on June 21 after the May 3 exam was cancelled over leak allegations.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with central security and intelligence agencies on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, officials said.
He ordered severe action against fake Telegram channels that disseminate misinformation on the medical entrance exam.
The minister stressed the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure the safe, secure and fair conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), according to officials.
The director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and senior representatives from the Ministry of Education were also present at the conference, where preparations were thoroughly reviewed to identify vulnerabilities in advance and ensure prompt preventive and remedial actions.
Serious concerns about the increasing dissemination of false information about competitive exams, especially through Telegram channels and anonymous online groups, were expressed at a parallel meeting with representatives of major social media platforms, including Meta, Google, and Telegram, according to the officials.
They claimed that several of these channels become extremely active in the lead-up to important exams, spreading unverified information, sensationalism, and fictitious reports of paper leaks that frighten and perplex parents and students.
"It was highlighted that many such links redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation," an official said.
According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, multiple suspicious channels are being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated and organised activity.
Taking note of the problem, Pradhan ordered a targeted crackdown on these networks, which included proactive detection, blocking, and removal of channels disseminating propaganda and false material before to exams.
The minister stated that in order to quickly stop false information and safeguard the integrity of the test system, social media platforms must collaborate closely with the Ministry of Education, the NTA, and law enforcement organisations.
He reaffirmed that the government's primary priorities include protecting students from false narratives and preserving public trust in the examination process.
Due to claims of a paper leak, the NTA recently suspended the NEET (UG) 2026 for admissions in undergraduate medical courses, which was scheduled for May 3. The CBI is looking into the matter, and the retest is set for June 21.