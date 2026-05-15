NEET-UG to Be Computer-Based From Next Year, Says Education Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan says no one involved in the alleged irregularities will be spared as govt announces major exam reforms.

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NEET-UG to Be Computer-Based From Next Year, Says Education Minister
NEET-UG to Be Computer-Based From Next Year, Says Education Minister
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  • NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21 after the May 3 exam was cancelled over alleged irregularities and paper leak concerns.

  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the case has been handed over to the CBI and asserted that “no one will be spared”, whether inside or outside the NTA.

  • Pradhan announced that from next year, NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode as part of reforms aimed at preventing malpractice.

In response to allegations of irregularities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated on Friday that the NEET-UG re-examination will take place on June 21 and that the medical entrance exam will be computer-based starting next year.

Pradhan stated that students and their future continue to be the government's "topmost priority" during a press conference. He stated that discrepancies in the NEET-UG's conduct are being dealt with strictly.

"Our topmost priority is the future of the students. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you," he said.

Allegations of irregularities in the test process led to the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG.

According to him, the issue was discovered after complaints about purported overlaps with "guess papers" were filed through the National Testing Agency's (NTA) grievance system, prompting an investigation.

"The process began on May 8 and continued through May 8, 9, 10 and 11. When we got clarity and were confirmed that questions had gone out. We took the decision on May 12 in the interest of students," he said.

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"Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the Higher Education Department, initiated a preliminary inquiry. The matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India," he said.

The minister said the government had handed over the case to the CBI and expressed confidence in the probe.

"CBI has rightly said... no one will be spared. Whether someone is within the NTA or outside it, no one will be spared," he said.

"CBT (computer-based test) mode of exam is comparatively better than OMR. It is a bit protected. Cybercrime has become a big world in itself. There are challenges, however, we will have to trust the system of our country," the minister said.

The press conference follows a high-level meeting that was conducted late on Thursday night at the Pradhan's residence to go over the plans for administering the test afresh.

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