Spurs Vs Knicks, 2026 NBA Finals: Brunson Outduels Wembanyama In Game 1 As New York Complete 'Dazzling Dozen'

Playing in their first NBA Finals in 27 years, the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the 2025-26 championship series at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (June 3). After a poor start away in Texas, the Knicks produced a stirring comeback (19-27, 29-28, 28-21, 29-19) -- their 12th straight playoff win this term, thus becoming only the third team in NBA history to complete a 'dazzling dozen,' if we may, after the Spurs (1999) and the Golden State Warriors (2017). Jalen Brunson, who won the MVP in the Eastern Conference Finals, showcased his prominence once again with 30 points, 13 of those coming in the fourth, while Karl-Anthony Towns (18 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast) and Josh Hart (3 pts, 15 reb, 6 ast, 4 stl) helped complete the turnaround. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama topped the charts with 26 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks will look to make it 2-0 when the two teams meet on Friday at the same venue, before June 8 and 10 fixtures in New York.

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NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The New York Knicks celebrate after Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama tries to shoot against the New York Knicks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots between San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson motion after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks towards his bench during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) steals the ball from San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rebounds as forward Og Anunoby (8) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Final: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) reaches for the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama drives on New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks for a call during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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NBA Finals Knicks Spurs Basketball
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) spins as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, left, defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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