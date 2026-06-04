Spurs Vs Knicks, 2026 NBA Finals: Brunson Outduels Wembanyama In Game 1 As New York Complete 'Dazzling Dozen'
Playing in their first NBA Finals in 27 years, the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the 2025-26 championship series at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (June 3). After a poor start away in Texas, the Knicks produced a stirring comeback (19-27, 29-28, 28-21, 29-19) -- their 12th straight playoff win this term, thus becoming only the third team in NBA history to complete a 'dazzling dozen,' if we may, after the Spurs (1999) and the Golden State Warriors (2017). Jalen Brunson, who won the MVP in the Eastern Conference Finals, showcased his prominence once again with 30 points, 13 of those coming in the fourth, while Karl-Anthony Towns (18 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast) and Josh Hart (3 pts, 15 reb, 6 ast, 4 stl) helped complete the turnaround. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama topped the charts with 26 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks will look to make it 2-0 when the two teams meet on Friday at the same venue, before June 8 and 10 fixtures in New York.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE