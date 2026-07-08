Wimbledon 2026: Ageless Novak Djokovic Says 'It Will Be Nice To Play' Like Lionel Messi Following Five-Hour Marathon

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Novak Djokovic secured his place in the Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals after triumphing in a historic five-hour and 15-minute marathon against Felix Auger-Aliassime. This hard-fought victory sets up a highly anticipated blockbuster rematch against defending champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic wimbledon tennis match vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals after an epic five-hour quarter-final victory

  • The ageless champion joked about his marathon effort compared to Lionel Messi’s match at the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Now two wins from a 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic remains a timeless marvel of sporting endurance

At 39 years young, Novak Djokovic continues to redefine the limits of human endurance. In a breathtaking Wimbledon 2026 quarter-final that will be remembered for generations, the Serbian legend outlasted Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest quarter-final match in tournament history.

The five-hour and 15-minute marathon, which ended 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, was a masterclass in resilience, with Djokovic digging deep to secure his spot in the semi-finals just minutes before the 11:00 PM curfew.

Facing a barrage of 29 aces from his younger opponent and battling through immense physical pressure, Djokovic relied on what he famously described as his "racquet and a lot of heart."

By securing this victory, he became the oldest player in over 50 years to reach the final four at the All-England Club, moving just two wins away from a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

There is something truly profound about watching Djokovic compete; he is quite simply ageless. While most athletes his age are long retired, Novak glides across the court with a fluidity and mental sharpness that defies biology. He has mastered the art of longevity, turning back the clock with every precise baseline rally and showing no signs of slowing down.

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Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
Serbian Legend Survives The Longest Quarter Final In The History Of The Tournament. - AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

His dedication to his craft, his meticulous recovery routines, and his unshakeable hunger for greatness make him a timeless marvel. He isn't just playing against his opponents; he is gracefully outrunning time itself, proving that he remains the gold standard of professional sports.

The timing of his grueling victory felt poetic, occurring on the same day Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a dramatic comeback win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

During his post-match interview, an exhausted Djokovic couldn't help but draw a light-hearted comparison between his marathon tennis encounter and the Argentine captain's day on the pitch. With a weary but infectious smile, Djokovic joked about the stark difference in their workloads: "It would be nice to play 90 minutes like him."

While Messi continues to work his magic on the football field, Djokovic remains a titan on the grass, proving that age is merely a number when fueled by such relentless competitive fire.

As he prepares for a high-stakes semi-final showdown against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, fans worldwide remain in awe of a champion who refuses to yield, finding new ways to transcend the sport and entertain us all.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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