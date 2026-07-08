Wimbledon 2026: Ageless Novak Djokovic Says 'It Will Be Nice To Play' Like Lionel Messi Following Five-Hour Marathon

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals after an epic five-hour quarter-final victory
The ageless champion joked about his marathon effort compared to Lionel Messi’s match at the FIFA World Cup 2026
Now two wins from a 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic remains a timeless marvel of sporting endurance
At 39 years young, Novak Djokovic continues to redefine the limits of human endurance. In a breathtaking Wimbledon 2026 quarter-final that will be remembered for generations, the Serbian legend outlasted Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest quarter-final match in tournament history.
The five-hour and 15-minute marathon, which ended 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, was a masterclass in resilience, with Djokovic digging deep to secure his spot in the semi-finals just minutes before the 11:00 PM curfew.
Facing a barrage of 29 aces from his younger opponent and battling through immense physical pressure, Djokovic relied on what he famously described as his "racquet and a lot of heart."
By securing this victory, he became the oldest player in over 50 years to reach the final four at the All-England Club, moving just two wins away from a historic 25th Grand Slam title.
There is something truly profound about watching Djokovic compete; he is quite simply ageless. While most athletes his age are long retired, Novak glides across the court with a fluidity and mental sharpness that defies biology. He has mastered the art of longevity, turning back the clock with every precise baseline rally and showing no signs of slowing down.
His dedication to his craft, his meticulous recovery routines, and his unshakeable hunger for greatness make him a timeless marvel. He isn't just playing against his opponents; he is gracefully outrunning time itself, proving that he remains the gold standard of professional sports.
The timing of his grueling victory felt poetic, occurring on the same day Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a dramatic comeback win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
During his post-match interview, an exhausted Djokovic couldn't help but draw a light-hearted comparison between his marathon tennis encounter and the Argentine captain's day on the pitch. With a weary but infectious smile, Djokovic joked about the stark difference in their workloads: "It would be nice to play 90 minutes like him."
While Messi continues to work his magic on the football field, Djokovic remains a titan on the grass, proving that age is merely a number when fueled by such relentless competitive fire.
As he prepares for a high-stakes semi-final showdown against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, fans worldwide remain in awe of a champion who refuses to yield, finding new ways to transcend the sport and entertain us all.