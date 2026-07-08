Tour De France 2026: Pedersen Claims Stage 4 Victory As Træen Seizes Yellow Jersey
The Tour de France 2026 Stage 4 was a scorching 181.9 km journey from Carcassonne to Foix, held on July 7, Tuesday. Battling extreme 40°C heat, the peloton navigated the Pyrenean foothills, tackling four categorized climbs, including the challenging Col de Coudons and Col de Montségur. The stage proved tactical, favoring an explosive breakaway that maintained a significant gap. Danish star Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek masterfully out-sprinted his rivals to claim the victory, capping a brilliant display of teamwork. Meanwhile, the general classification landscape shifted dramatically as Norwegian rider Torstein Traeen secured the yellow jersey, unseating Tadej Pogačar. Framed by the medieval grandeur of Carcassonne and the historic, three-towered château of Foix, the day blended intense athletic endurance with the iconic, picturesque landscapes that define cycling’s greatest race.
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