Unusually warm Pacific waters are signalling a major marine heatwave and strengthening El Niño conditions
The warming could disrupt weather patterns, causing floods, droughts, heatwaves and ecosystem damage worldwide
India may face monsoon uncertainty, while 2026 could see more severe climate extremes
A vast stretch of unusually warm water across the Pacific Ocean is raising concern among climate scientists, who warn that the developing conditions could reshape weather patterns across several continents in the months ahead. The warming is unfolding alongside the return of El Nino, a climate phenomenon that can alter rainfall, temperatures, storm tracks and monsoon behaviour worldwide.
Scientists caution that the Pacific is not literally “on fire”. The phrase reflects the scale and intensity of ocean warming, particularly in the tropical Pacific and along North America’s western coastline. With global temperatures already elevated by climate change, the combination could make 2026 a defining year for extreme weather.
What is happening in the Pacific?
Satellite observations and ocean measurements show unusually high sea-surface temperatures across large parts of the Pacific. A major marine heatwave has persisted in the northeast Pacific since 2025, extending from waters off California across a vast section of the ocean.
The tropical Pacific is also warming rapidly. This is significant because the region acts as one of the world’s most important climate engines. Changes in ocean temperatures there can affect winds, rainfall and atmospheric circulation thousands of kilometres away.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said El Nino conditions have formed and are expected to strengthen. Forecasters estimate a 63 per cent chance that warming in the key Niño region could exceed 2 degrees Celsius, a level associated with a strong event.
What is a marine heatwave?
A marine heatwave occurs when ocean temperatures remain unusually high for weeks, months or even years compared with the normal average for a particular season and region.
Unlike heatwaves on land, they are less visible but can cause severe ecological damage. Warm water reduces the mixing of nutrients from deeper layers, affecting plankton, fish and larger marine species that depend on them. It can also trigger harmful algal blooms, disrupt fisheries and force species to move into cooler waters.
The current northeast Pacific heatwave has pushed coastal waters roughly 3 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in some areas. Scientists say it is among the largest and longest-lasting such events recorded in the region.
How El Nino amplifies warming
El Nino develops when trade winds weaken and allow warm surface water in the western Pacific to move eastward. That shift changes the movement of heat and moisture through the atmosphere, influencing weather systems across the globe.
A strong El Nino can add heat to the atmosphere and lift global average temperatures. It can also interact with existing marine heatwaves, making warm ocean conditions more persistent.
Scientists are watching whether the North Pacific heatwave and tropical El Nino warming reinforce each other.
Which regions are most vulnerable?
The effects will vary sharply by region. Parts of western South America may face intense rainfall and flooding, while eastern Australia, Indonesia and sections of Southeast Asia could see hotter and drier conditions.
India is also watching closely. El Nino can affect the monsoon by weakening rainfall in some years, though its impact depends on other climate factors, including the Indian Ocean Dipole. Reduced rainfall can affect agriculture, reservoirs and food prices.
Why 2026 could be a critical year
The concern is not only the return of El Nino but the fact that it is developing in a world already warmed by human-driven climate change. Scientists say a strong event could push global temperatures to new highs and intensify droughts, floods, wildfires and marine ecosystem stress.
The coming months will determine whether the Pacific warming develops into one of the strongest El Nino events in recent decades. For now, scientists are closely tracking the ocean because what happens beneath its surface could soon be felt in weather systems around the world.