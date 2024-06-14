International

El Nino Doubles Extreme Rainfall Risk, Sparks Flash Floods In Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan: Report

In a press release by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, it is said that over the past 40 years, rainfall in the affected area has increased by 25 per cent, heightening the risk of flash floods.

Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in the province of Ghor in western Afghanistan Photo: AP
Extreme rainfall in April and May led to widespread flash flooding across Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, driven primarily by El Nino according to a study by World Weather Attribution. The study revealed that El Nino doubled the likelihood of such extreme rainfall events.

While there wasn't any conclusive evidence that climate change is linked with heavier rainfall, scientists suggested it as a probable explanation.

Prior to the floods, drought conditions increased the impact of subsequent rainfall, reportedly.

Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28

Throughout April and May, West Asia experienced several storms, resulting in flash floods that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed homes and crops.

In Afghanistan, at least 500 people lost their lives, while Pakistan and Iran reported 124 and 18 deaths, respectively.

Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300 - AP
Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300

Necephor Mghendi, the IFRC’s Head of Delegation for Afghanistan said "The findings by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) highlight the critical factors behind the deadly flooding in Afghanistan, emphasizing the increased rainfall from April to May, the influence of El Niño, and the country's high vulnerability to climate-related disasters."

In response, the IFRC launched an emergency appeal to address escalating humanitarian needs in Northeast Afghanistan.

He further stated, "These floodings have compounded the already challenging situation faced by Afghan communities, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive and sustained humanitarian assistance. Despite Afghanistan's minimal contribution to global climate change, it remains one of the most vulnerable countries to its impacts, as reflected in the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index."

Maja Vahlberg, a climate risk consultant at Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre and contributor to the WWA report, highlighted the severity of the recent floods, particularly in Afghanistan, and stressed the importance of enhancing early warning systems and building flood-resilient infrastructure to mitigate future impacts.

