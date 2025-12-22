Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

Incident comes as India-New Zealand ink FTA

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sikh parade disrupted New Zealand Nagar Kirtan Auckland incident
Screen grab from a video Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 'True Patriots of NZ' perform Haka before Sikh group

  • Concerns over religious freedom and safety of Indian diaspora

  • Badal, Mann condemn incident, seek Jaishankar's intervention

A Sikh religious procession in South Auckland was disrupted on Saturday after a group of self-styled ‘Patriot’ protesters confronted participants, prompting police intervention to prevent the situation from escalating. The incident has triggered condemnation from Sikh leaders in India, who have raised concerns over religious freedom and the safety of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, even as the two countries announced the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark free trade agreement.

The disruption occurred on Great South Road during a Nagar Kirtan, a traditional Sikh religious procession involving the singing of hymns from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. A group linked to political leader Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church, a Christian fundamentalist religious organisation, staged a protest along the route, performing haka and confronting members of the Sikh community.

Videos shared on social media by Tamaki showed members of a group True Patriots of NZ standing in the path of the procession as it moved along the street. The group described itself as “Guardians of the Kiwi Way of Life. Defenders of Faith, Flag & Family,” and said it opposed “globalism, mass immigration, and woke ideology.” Police were forced to position themselves between the protesters and parade participants to ensure no one was injured if tensions rose.

Senior Sikh leader and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, calling it an act of intimidation against a sacred religious tradition. Sharing footage of the disruption on X, Badal said the Nagar Kirtan was a joyous expression of Sikh faith that promotes devotion, unity and goodwill towards all.

Related Content
Related Content

“I am glad to note that the Sikh community responded with remarkable restraint and peace despite provocation, true to Guru Sahib’s teachings of ‘Chardi kala’ and ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’,” he said. Warning that such actions threatened religious freedom and communal harmony, Badal urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to intervene and raise the matter with the New Zealand government to protect the rights of the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami urged both the New Zealand and Indian governments to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe its religious traditions, stressing the need for dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also urged the Centre to take up the issue of the “disruption” of the peaceful Nagar Kirtan in South Auckland with the New Zealand government, asserting that everyone has the right to practise and propagate their religion.

The incident comes at a time of expanding economic and diplomatic engagement between India and New Zealand. According to PTI, India and New Zealand on Monday announced the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement, which is expected to be signed within three months and implemented next year.

Under the pact, New Zealand will eliminate tariffs on all its tariff lines, providing duty-free access to Indian exports across sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, engineering goods and automobiles. India has not offered any duty concessions in the dairy sector, a major demand from New Zealand. The agreement also includes a commitment from New Zealand to facilitate USD 20 billion in investments into India over the next 15 years.

(With inputs from The Tribune)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

  4. ‘I Had Nothing Left’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Retirement Thoughts After 2023 World Cup Final Loss

  5. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  3. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  4. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  5. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?