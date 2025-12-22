Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

Videos shared on social media by Tamaki showed members of a group True Patriots of NZ standing in the path of the procession as it moved along the street. The group described itself as “Guardians of the Kiwi Way of Life. Defenders of Faith, Flag & Family,” and said it opposed “globalism, mass immigration, and woke ideology.” Police were forced to position themselves between the protesters and parade participants to ensure no one was injured if tensions rose.