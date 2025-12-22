Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

'True Patriots of NZ' perform Haka before Sikh group
Concerns over religious freedom and safety of Indian diaspora
Badal, Mann condemn incident, seek Jaishankar's intervention
A Sikh religious procession in South Auckland was disrupted on Saturday after a group of self-styled ‘Patriot’ protesters confronted participants, prompting police intervention to prevent the situation from escalating. The incident has triggered condemnation from Sikh leaders in India, who have raised concerns over religious freedom and the safety of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, even as the two countries announced the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark free trade agreement.
The disruption occurred on Great South Road during a Nagar Kirtan, a traditional Sikh religious procession involving the singing of hymns from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. A group linked to political leader Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church, a Christian fundamentalist religious organisation, staged a protest along the route, performing haka and confronting members of the Sikh community.
Videos shared on social media by Tamaki showed members of a group True Patriots of NZ standing in the path of the procession as it moved along the street. The group described itself as “Guardians of the Kiwi Way of Life. Defenders of Faith, Flag & Family,” and said it opposed “globalism, mass immigration, and woke ideology.” Police were forced to position themselves between the protesters and parade participants to ensure no one was injured if tensions rose.
Senior Sikh leader and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, calling it an act of intimidation against a sacred religious tradition. Sharing footage of the disruption on X, Badal said the Nagar Kirtan was a joyous expression of Sikh faith that promotes devotion, unity and goodwill towards all.
“I am glad to note that the Sikh community responded with remarkable restraint and peace despite provocation, true to Guru Sahib’s teachings of ‘Chardi kala’ and ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’,” he said. Warning that such actions threatened religious freedom and communal harmony, Badal urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to intervene and raise the matter with the New Zealand government to protect the rights of the Indian diaspora.
Meanwhile, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami urged both the New Zealand and Indian governments to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe its religious traditions, stressing the need for dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also urged the Centre to take up the issue of the “disruption” of the peaceful Nagar Kirtan in South Auckland with the New Zealand government, asserting that everyone has the right to practise and propagate their religion.
The incident comes at a time of expanding economic and diplomatic engagement between India and New Zealand. According to PTI, India and New Zealand on Monday announced the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement, which is expected to be signed within three months and implemented next year.
Under the pact, New Zealand will eliminate tariffs on all its tariff lines, providing duty-free access to Indian exports across sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, engineering goods and automobiles. India has not offered any duty concessions in the dairy sector, a major demand from New Zealand. The agreement also includes a commitment from New Zealand to facilitate USD 20 billion in investments into India over the next 15 years.
(With inputs from The Tribune)