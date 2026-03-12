Turbulence In Tehran: Decoding The Lineages Of The Protests Against Clerics

As American and Israeli bombs fell on Tehran and other Iranian cities, the global Left divided along familiar faultlines. Theocratic Iran has long been held up as an exemplar of an ‘Islamic Republic’. Its ‘rule by mullahs’, established under Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, is now known as the ‘Islamic Revolution’, but that is more a correct description of how the new state took shape rather than the more diverse set of actors that came together against the brutal rule of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stooge Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, whose family was installed by the Americans after the coup against Mossadegh in 1953, during whose short rule a raft of social democratic reforms were passed. The nationalisation of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company in 1951 set wheels into motion in Britain and the United States, and their secret agencies engineered the coup to stabilise imperial control over the global petro economy, and to counter what the West saw as undue influence of the communist Tudeh Party on his policies.