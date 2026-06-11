Caught In The Crossfire: West Asia Conflict Exposes New Fault Lines In US-India Relations

India’s stakes in the conflict were high from the outset. On March 4, a U.S. Navy attack submarine sank the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena in international waters off Sri Lanka’s southern coast. The warship had been returning from the multinational MILAN naval exercise hosted by India in Visakhapatnam, underscoring New Delhi’s proximity to developments that would later draw it into the fallout of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.