Firmly Opposed To Attacks On Merchant Shipping: India Tells UNSC Amid Iran Conflict

India voiced its firm opposition to attacks on merchant shipping amid the ongoing Iran conflict, as it told the UN Security Council that several of its nationals have died or are missing due to attacks in the region.
"We expressed our deep concern at the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region that unfortunately began in the holy month of Ramadan and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said Wednesday.
"Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication," he said.
He told the Council that India will be handing over 2.5 million dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the next few days, which will be the first tranche of Delhi's annual five-million-dollar contribution to the agency.
Amid the crisis in Lebanon, India called for respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasising that Indian troops are deployed in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)."We call for ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers.
They carry out a vital mandate entrusted by this Council, and they must not be targeted. India will also be sending medical assistance to Lebanon," he said.
India has condemned attacks against UN peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon and called for an immediate and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. India further emphasised that mediation frameworks, once created, are not fit for purpose forever.
"If they fail to fulfil their mandated tasks and new realities emerge that make such earlier frameworks redundant, we must adapt and continue our efforts in tune with the new realities," Parvathaneni said.
Citing the example of the Palestine issue, he said it is replete with outdated mediation frameworks that are not relevant in today's context.
"The perception about this organisation has changed considerably among the world citizenry due to its inability to address conflict situations.
A primary reason has been an eight-decade-old, outdated architecture of the Security Council, the principal UN organ that is tasked with maintenance of international peace and security,” he said, as Delhi called for implementing real reforms, through expansion of both permanent and non-permanent categories in line with current geopolitical realities.
"Today’s Gaza Peace Plan and the Board of Peace framework are very distinct as compared to earlier frameworks," he said.
India told the Council that raging conflicts in different parts of the world and the immeasurable human suffering are driving factors for the UN facing questions related to legitimacy, credibility and efficacy.